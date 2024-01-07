Paige VanZant talks relationship "jealousy" with husband Austin Vanderford - "I know exactly who's calling"

Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford are an MMA couple who does not shy away from discussing their relationship in public.

In the latest epsiode of their podcast A Kicka** Love Story, the couple discussed the element of 'jealousy' in a relationship. '12 Gauge' shared that due to proper communication between the couple, jealousy never becomes an issue in the relationship.

"I think that a big thing why jealousy starts is the lack of communication and there is a lack of like, just general trust, where you don't trust the person. Then you're gonna start getting jealous. It's like all of a sudden your phone starts ringing in the middle of the night, I'm definitely never curious who it is because I know exactly who's calling."

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below:

Watch the full episode of the podcast below:

VanZant has been a part of 13 professional MMA fights and has gotten her hand raised in eight of them. The 29-year-old was also a part of the UFC where she fought nine times but only managed to emerge victorious on five occasions.

'12 Gauge's last UFC fight took place in July 2020 wen she fought against Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi. The bout was a short-lived affair as Ribas made quick work of her opponent and finished her with an armbar submission in the opening round of the fight.

After that, VanZant parted ways with the promotion and ventured in to the world of bare-knuckle boxing. The 29-year-old made her BKFC debut in February 2021 and went up against Britain Hart. The former UFC fighter came up short that night and lost the encounter via unanimous decision.

Her second BKFC appearance took place in July 2021 against Rachael Ostovich. Once again, VanZant failed to score a victory and lost via unanimous decision. The 29-year-old has been out of action since then.