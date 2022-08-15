“Perfection in all aspects” - Panpayak says there are no flaws in Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s game

ONE on Prime Video 1 will feature a massive co-main event when Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, faces high-octane British striker Liam Harrison.

Undefeated inside the Circle, Nong-O is keen to add another name to his hitlist when he meets ‘Hitman’ on ONE Championship’s global stage. The decorated Muay Thai icon has been quite vocal leading up to the clash between Harrison and himself, but as we get closer to the impending showdown, another decorated Muay Thai practitioner is giving his thoughts on it.

Fellow Evolve MMA team member Panpayak Jitmuangnon spoke to ONE Championship to give his thoughts on the Muay Thai world title bout. While ‘The Angel Warrior’ stopped short of predicting a winner, he shared his belief that Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is a perfect fighter:

“I can’t tell who will win the fight, but from my experience of watching Nong-O closely, I am confident in his effective training and strong will. I think Liam will not be a tough task for him. In my opinion, Nong-O is now at perfection in all aspects.”

Through eight fights inside the Circle, Nong-O has remained perfect with a record of 8-0. Will Liam Harrison change the Thai warrior’s 0 at ONE on Prime Video 1? Only time will tell.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao ready to show off his skills to the North American audience

When Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends his ONE world title on August 26th, it will be live on Amazon Prime Video, a North American streaming service with 200 million subscribers. It will be the first time that many American viewers will see ONE Championship and Nong-O. That is something the Muay Thai champion is very excited about:

“I am very excited to show my Muay Thai skills to the American and hundreds of millions of viewers. I will do my best to live up to my fans’ expectations. I want to win by knockout in front of the American combat sports fans."

The partnership between ONE Championship and Amazon Prime will give Nong-O the opportunity to showcase his skills to a wider audience. It will also help to further introduce the western world to the sport of Muay Thai:

“This will be a great opportunity for westerners to get to know Muay Thai better and to promote Muay Thai more widely around the world. I would like to show them that Muay Thai is one of the most dangerous [styles] compared to other combat sports.”

