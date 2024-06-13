"Paranoid or reasonable?" - An armed Sean Strickland caught on CCTV following a "lost Uber driver" outside his home

Sean Strickland was recently caught on CCTV carrying a gun after an alleged Uber driver arrived at his doorstep late at night. 'Tarzan' is not only known for his prowess in the octagon, but also for his strong advocacy in favor of the second amendment of the United States constitution. He frequently showcases himself wielding firearms in his social media videos.

Strickland posted a couple of photos on X from his home surveillance system, showing an individual lurking around his porch at night. The former UFC middleweight champion mentioned that one of his cameras had gone offline, which raised his suspicions and prompted him to go outside to investigate while armed with a handgun.

The 33-year-old American wrote in his post speculating that the individual was likely a lost Uber driver, and he asked his fans for their opinions on whether it was justifiable for him to be carrying a gun in such a situation.

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

In a subsequent post, Strickland wrote:

"Doesn't matter the time of day if someone knocks on my door, I'm answering it with a gun behind my back... Is that paranoid or reasonable?"

Strickland's post prompted a fan to ask him why such incidents seem to happen to him so frequently. He responded:

"Probably just a lost Uber driver. A UFC fighter's house got robbed for a bunch of Rolex's when he was out of town... I don't own anything of value lmao, but still, man, better safe than sorry."

Check out Sean Strickland's posts below:

'Tarzan' secured a split decision victory over Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 302. This win carried significance for Strickland, who had previously lost the 185-pound title to Dricus Du Plessis via a controversial split decision at UFC 297 in January.

What are some of Sean Strickland's previous encounters involving guns?

Sean Strickland has been involved in several instances where his possession of firearms has garnered attention across the MMA community.

Last November, Strickland was involved in a tense altercation just outside his residence. CCTV footage from his home, which he shared on social media, showed a man stumbling onto his driveway and collapsing near a car.

'Tarzan' swiftly responded by pointing a gun at him, believing the individual was attempting theft, and pushed him into the street before police intervened. He later disclosed that the man had allegedly been involved in abusing a woman and causing a drunken disturbance, which led to a car accident while evading security.

Strickland faced another incident where he brandished a firearm after a group of mischievous teenagers trespassed on his property, rang his doorbell as a prank and quickly fled. In response, 'Tarzan' came out with a handgun, likely intending to frighten the youths.

