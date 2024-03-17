"Parking lot, back yard, doesn’t matter" - Bo Nickal reacts to opening UFC 300 main card, makes dire prediction for Cody Brundage fight

Bo Nickal recently shared his thoughts on opening the UFC 300 main card, where he is scheduled to face Cody Brundage in a middleweight bout, making his toughest test in the octagon yet. The highly anticipated event will take place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The official fight line-up for the historic UFC 300 pay-per-view event was recently revealed by the promotion. Many MMA fans criticized the initial order of fights, claiming that Nickal received preferential treatment over more experienced fighters.

The lightweight title eliminator bout between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan was originally scheduled to take place in that slot, however, it has been moved up in the lineup.

Nickal recently took to X and shared his thoughts on opening the UFC 300 main card. He wrote:

''Main card, prelims, parking lot, backyard, doesn't matter when same result I'm gonna smash this dude.''

Nickal also made a bold prediction regarding the fight, speculating that it would be the first time in his professional career that he gets hit. He wrote:

''There's a very real possibility that at UFC 300, I get hit for the first time in my professional career. Bring it on.''

Nickal is an aggressive fighter with a distinguished amateur wrestling background who defeated all of his opponents with ease. The former NCAA Division one National wrestling champion has submitted three of his opponents and finished the other two via TKO in the opening round.

In his most recent victory, Nickal defeated Val Woodburn at UFC 290 by first-round knockout while displaying a variety of skills.

Meanwhile, Brundage is frequently cited as one of the top fighters at Factory X by teammates Anthony Smith and Marc Montoya. Brundage has already achieved two remarkable knockout victories in the UFC, including the 14th slam knockout in promotion history at UFC Austin, despite lacking star power or an outstanding record. He is currently riding a two-fight winning streak against Zachary Reese and Jacob Malkoun.

Chael Sonnen's thoughts on Bo Nickal opening UFC 300 main card

It was recently announced that Bo Nickal will compete against Cody Brundage on the UFC 300 main card instead of the prelims, putting him ahead of several world champions, causing dissatisfaction among the fans.

Many have also accused Nickal of getting the Dana White privilege. In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on the recent announcement and said:

''There's a great risk being taken by everybody, by the UFC, by Brundage, by Bo. What's the reward? I think that's a fair and reasonable question by me.''

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (8:42):