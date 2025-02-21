Partner Dee Devlin reacts to 'champ champ' Conor McGregor's latest snap with the BKFC belt on his shoulder

Conor McGregor’s longtime fiancée Dee Devlin has reacted to a recent picture of the Irishman with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) gold belt.

Ad

UFC fans and the combat community can't get over McGregor's flamboyant style and aura, powerful left hand, and strong mic game.

'The Notorious' has been out of action since 2021, after breaking his leg while fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

In 2024, McGregor was scheduled to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler however, he had to withdraw from the bout because of a toe injury.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Recently, there were talks about McGregor facing Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match. However, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that the Irishman will instead make his octagon return and the news of the boxing match is not true.

Ad

Trending

Later, White recanted his statements and said he had no idea about McGregor's return.

'The Notorious' who is a part owner of the BFKC has been occupied with attending press conferences, promoting company events, and more.

Recently, he also had a face-off with Jeremy Stephens giving fans hope that in the future, the two long-time rivals could engage in a bare-knuckle bout. Most recently, McGregor vowed to the media and fans that he would fight in BKFC.

Ad

Now, the former UFC double-champion has posted a picture of him on Instagram with the BKFC gold strap. The post was captioned:

"THE BIG BOSS, THE CHAMP CHAMP! @bareknucklefc 🚀📈"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Ad

McGregor’s fiancée Devlin commented on the post:

"😍😍🙌❤️"

Check out Dee Devlin's comment below:

Dee Devlin's comment [Screenshot courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Devlin has been a supportive partner since the inception of McGregor's MMA career. In 2024, during the legal troubles that the latter was facing, Devlin supported him throughout and stood by him.

Ad

Conor McGregor vows to fight in BKFC

It's unclear if Conor McGregor will return to the UFC. But now that he's searching for a fresh challenge, McGregor has startled the MMA community.

When asked at a presser if he would only promote fights or also fight in the BKFC, the Irishman said:

"If you think I’m up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won’t step in there myself, think again. For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words."

Ad

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.