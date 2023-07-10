"[Pat Barry] helped scope out this model" - Fans bash Colby Covington for failing with picks after 'cringey' UFC 290 video

Colby Covington's UFC 290 predictions will keep his followers from ‘making their bank accounts great again’. 'Chaos' is one of the most polarizing figures in the sports entertainment industry and it is hard for netizens to be indifferent about anything that he says. That’s exactly what happened when his UFC 290 predictions went wrong.

UFC 290 had a featherweight title unification fight between champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim title holder Yair Rodriguez as the headliner. The recently concluded event also featured a battle between Volkanovski's City Kickboxing teammate Dan Hooker and rising contender Jalin Turner.

In his prediction video, Colby Convington suggested his followers bet against the champion and his teammate to 'Make their accounts great again'.

"UFC 290 is a huge card headlined by a bunch of little people and it's coming to you from Las Vegas. In the spirit of sin city, America's champ Cooked up a parlay for the people. We're fading that angry little dwarf [Alexander] Volkanovski and Ellen Degeneres-looking douchebag Dan Hooker. They both Suck! Take Yair Rodriguez and Jalin Turner… And make your bank accounts great again!" Colby Covington said.

Watch the video below, courtesy of Colby Covington's personal Instagram account:

Volkanovski and Hooker produced excellent performances and emerged victorious at the event. MMA fans returned to Colby Covington's Instagram account and bashed the 35-year-old for his predictions.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Colby Covington's prediction video:

"When was your last fight? Not even Pepperidge Farm remembers," @xxlreuter wrote.

Some Instagram users also commented on the model standing by Colby Covington's side in the video.

"Think Pat Berry helped scope out this model for Colby," @pollomemes commented.

"Bro combed over high schools for that Chick," @teezysculinarycreations wrote.

"Bro, check her ID please," @srtctlybiz_ stated, suspecting the model to be underage for posing in a bikini.

"Please get that middle school girl out of the video," @nosnhojnadroj wrote.

Most people jabbed 'Chaos' for the utterly opposite outcome in the fight than he predicted.

"Go back to sleep babes. These America's picks are getting worse and worse," @u1103kir wrote.

"0-2 ya mutt," @vinnycee422 commented.

"That was cringy and his picks were wrong," @rykwondo commented.

"So you couldn't be any further from actually what happened," @shanecraig101 reminded Covington.

"That didn't age well," @tonys_station stated.

Colby Covington may challenge Leon Edwards towards the end of 2022

Colby Covington was slated to challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight title in July 2023. However, the champion needed more time to prepare for the fight. As a result, the fight was not officially announced. While speaking to ESPN MMA during his UFC 290 appearance, Leon Edwards said that Colby Covington might still be the next challenger to his title.

“I’m back in the gym. My body’s feeling good. Hoping to get back in there [around] October, November. I feel Colby [Covington] is going to be the opponent. So it’s all good. I’m excited.” Leon Edwards told ESPN MMA.

Watch Leon Edwards speak about the fight below:

Covington has significantly reduced the activity level in recent years. He last competed at UFC 272 in March 2022, when ‘Chaos’ defeated former best friend Jorge Masvidal in a grudge match.

UFC 294 and UFC 295 are the pay-per-view events that will take place in October and November, respectively. UFC 295 will be headlined by the heavyweight title fight between champion Jon Jones and former title holder Stipe Miocic. This means, if Edwards vs Covington is set for this event, it will most likely be a co-main event.

