"Patience will win this race for me" - Conor McGregor provides major injury update

Conor McGregor's fighting career was in doubt after he suffered a gruesome leg injury in his last UFC outing against Dustin Poirier. The Irish star has displayed a swift recovery through his social media posts and has been working hard to fully recover from the injury and finally make a comeback.

Taking to his Twitter handle, 'The Notorious' recently answered a series of questions from MMA fans while providing a major update on his injury and potential return schedule.

When asked about the number of fights he is looking to have next year, McGregor replied:

"As soon as I am cleared to spar I will be straight back in."

Another fan asked Conor McGregor about the current status of his recovery, to which the Irish star gave a detailed update. Here's what McGregor said:

"The fibula is fully healed. The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also. It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia where the larger break occurred. It’s getting there. Patience will win this race for me!"

Conor McGregor to fully resume MMA sparring by April 2022

Conor McGregor has already hinted in a now-deleted tweet that he is targeting a mid-2022 return. He has now revealed that he expects to fully resume MMA sparring by April, at which point he expects that a return to the cage will be imminent:

"I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this!"

The trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier ended in an abbreviated fashion. The Irish star broke his left tibia as he avoided a punch from the American combatant and slipped to the ground. This left the referee with no choice but to step in and rule out the fight with a doctor's stoppage. The stoppage marked McGregor's third loss in his last four UFC fights.

McGregor has been called out by many fighters including Tony Ferguson, Rafael dos Anjos, Max Holloway, and Michael Chandler. However, 'The Notorious' has hinted at squaring off against the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliviera. While that seems unlikely to happen, McGregor seemingly believes he is destined to go straight for the lightweight strap, in a tweet which has now been deleted. Here's what McGregor had tweeted:

“Hi lads, here goes... clicks and the like. Your boss and what not. The Mac. Santy Claus. I’m facing whoever the f–k has that LW title next. Deal with it. Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy ‘unfinished’. Deal with that too. The rest mentioned, after this. Deal. With. It.”

Conor McGregor currently sits in ninth position in the UFC lightweight rankings, behind the likes of Islam Makhachev, Dan Hooker, Tony Ferguson and Rafael dos Anjos.

