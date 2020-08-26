Bellator champ-champ Patricio “Pitbull” Freire has bet Dana White $1 million that he can and will beat the reigning UFC lightweight and featherweight champions, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Alexander Volkanovski respectively in a pair of potential champion vs champion cross-promotional superfights.

UFC has always been regarded as the premier MMA organization globally but the likes of Bellator and ONE are soon catching up and fight fans have now started to debate which promotion has the best roster, leading to inevitable talks of cross-promotional superfights.

Patricio Freire cited a post from ESPN on Twitter last night and used it to let the world know that he thinks that he will reign supreme over the lightweight and featherweight champions in the UFC in potential superfights.

LW and FW: Me. MW and WW: Douglas. HW: Miocic. LHW: Nemkov. WFW: Can go either way. BW: Archuleta/Mix. WFlyW: Valentina. And as I said, I'll bet 1 million with @danawhite on myself. https://t.co/SrOSjl9Ptk — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) August 24, 2020

Patricio Freire is confident in his abilities and why shouldn't he be? The Bellator featherweight and lightweight champ has been prolific inside the cage. Patricio Freire beat rival Michael Chandler in just over a minute to capture the lightweight title in spectacular fashion, quite similar to UFC's very own Conor McGregor. Although he wrecked Chandler in less than a minute, Patricio Freire believes that the former could sign with the UFC and cause a lot of "damage" to fighters currently competing under the banner.

“His future is uncertain, it looks like he will talk to Dana White and Bellator still has the right to match the offer,” Freire told MMA Fighting. “He has already shown interest in fighting for ONE, and I think he will go there. He has been teasing a trilogy with Eddie Alvarez for a while and we know that the Asian company is paying these big name guys really well. Chandler, the way he is now in Bellator, he can get in the UFC and do some damage,” Freire said. “(ONE has) money, the trilogy he wants to do with Eddie Alvarez, which we know would get him good money that the UFC might not pay him.”