Patricio Pitbull confirms he advised Paddy Pimblett on how to beat Michael Chandler

UFC featherweight contender Patricio Pitbull recently confirmed speculations that he offered guidance to Paddy Pimblett on how to defeat Michael Chandler at UFC 314. As both contenders gear up for their toughest test, the Brazilian contender predicts the Englishman will emerge victorious in this bout.

During their tenure in Bellator, Pitbull managed to defeat Chandler via vicious first-round TKO at Bellator 221 in 2019. It was this fight that allowed the 37-year-old to earn the double champion status, a title that was only held by Ryan Bader previously.

In an interview with Inside Fighting, when the Brazilian fighter was asked about offering advice to 'The Baddy' for his upcoming fight, he said:

"Yes, it's true. It's a secret, it could get in the way of his strategy. One hundred percent [Pimblett is going to win against Chandler]."

Check out Patricio Pitbull's remarks below (11:41):

After a long career in Bellator, Pitbull is scheduled to make his octagon debut at UFC 314. He is set to fight former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodríguez.

Michael Chandler responds to Paddy Pimblett claiming he won't shoot for a takedown

Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 314. In the recent UFC London Q&A session, the Englishman was asked about Chandler's potential threat. Although he acknowledged 'Iron's' striking prowess, 'The Baddy' alluded to his grappling skills being superior to his opponent's. He said:

"He's explosive. He's going to come in and try to take my head off. That's what we're preparing for. We're ready for it. I don't think he's gonna shoot any takedowns because he knows I'll submit him."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (1:20):

When asked about his thoughts on the statement, Chandler claimed that he is not afraid of Pimblett's grappling. The American lightweight cited his fight against Charles Oliveira, who is a skilled practitioner, as a piece of evidence. In an interview with Helen Yee Sports, he responded:

"I just went twenty-five minutes with the world's most decorated BJJ guy who has the record for most submission wins in the UFC. I'm not afraid of being submitted. I'm not afraid of Paddy's jiu-jitsu. When I shoot in for a takedown, pick guys up and put them down, they don't usually land in good positions where they're able to catch a submission."

Check out Michael Chandler's response (5:10):

