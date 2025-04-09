Patricio Pitbull expresses interest in facing fellow new UFC signing after they were "supposed" to fight in PFL

Patricio Pitbull recently shared his thoughts on the UFC's newest signing, noting that they were in discussions to fight under the PFL banner. The Brazilian spoke about the arrival of Aaron Pico, branding it a great addition to the featherweight division and expressing interest in fighting him now that they are once again competing for the same promotion.

Ad

After months of speculation regarding his fighting future, Pico officially announced that he signed with the UFC after spending his entire career in Bellator. Pico is a highly touted fighter and joins the promotion with a professional record of 13-4, which includes nine wins via knockout.

During media day ahead of UFC 314, Pitbull expressed his excitement after learning that Pico signed with the UFC. The former two-division Bellator champion mentioned that he was supposed to defend his featherweight title against the 27-year-old last year and remains interested in a bout transpiring inside the octagon:

Ad

Trending

"I was supposed to fight against [Pico] in Japan last year and it didn't happen. I'm very excited to know [that he signed with the UFC]. And I really want to do that match against him. So, he's very good and I'm going to show who is the best Bellator fighter now in the UFC."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the full video featuring Patricio Pitbull's comments below:

Ad

Patricio Pitbull discloses conversation with former Bellator rival Michael Chandler

Patricio Pitbull also made a revelation about another former Bellator competitor as he disclosed that he had a conversation with his former rival Michael Chandler prior to his media availability.

Pitbull mentioned that Chandler apologized for past comments he made about him and his brother following their bout in attempt of squashing their beef:

Ad

"Yeah, [Chandler] apologized to me. He said that he said some harsh words, he was going through a rough moment in his life and he said some harsh words after fighting me and fighting my brother [Patricky], so I accepted it. He had the honor to come and say that, so I accepted it."

Ad

Check out Patricio Pitbull's comments regarding Michael Chandler below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.