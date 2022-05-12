"Some guys are sticklers" - Paul Felder claims it was "very foolish" of Charles Oliveira to miss weight

Paul Felder is not impressed with Charles Oliveira missing weight ahead of his fight against Justin Gaethje at the recently concluded UFC 274.

Oliveira is the first champion to lose his belt belt due to failing to make weight. In what was supposed to be his second title defense, 'Do Bronx' was stripped of his strap after coming in half a pound heavier than the championship limit of 155lbs.

Felder expressed his thoughts on the matter, claiming that the fighter was "foolish" to miss weight when the title belt was on the line. He also claimed that Oliveira should have been more prepared and hired a team to handle such issues.

While discussing the Charles Oliveira controversy in a UFC 274 Round-Up video with Michael Chiesa, 'The Irish Dragon' had this to say:

"I maybe was a little harsh on Charles, having not known all of those facts. However, I do not change my stand that you should be prepared. You should have hired a team that is prepared to do things on the fly. You should never trust anything or anything anybody tells you, especially when there's different commission using a meat scale, right."

Felder also stated that it depends on the individual looking at the official scales, some of whom are not as lenient as others:

"Sometimes you'll be three-four ounces over, the guy that does this on the scale lets it go most of the time. Some guys are sticklers, you got to be prepared to be on the dot or under, in my opinion, if you're a champion... I think it was very foolish of Charles Oliveira to have missed weight for that."

You can check out Paul Felder and Michael Chiesa's reactions to UFC 274 in the video below:

Michael Bisping claims Charles Oliveira to be the best fighter in the lightweight division

Charles Oliveira was stripped of his title after failing to make championship weight. Nevertheless, the Brazilian dominated the fight and secured a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. With the win, he proved himself to be the champion of the division, with or without the belt.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping believed Oliveira to be in the "top three pound-for-pound on the planet." He feels that the 32-year-old has what it takes to handle difficult situations and overcome adversity.

Sharing his thoughts on 'Do Bronx' , the UFC Hall of Famer had this to say:

"The way he keeps coming out of adversity makes me more of a fan. Charles is dangerous and now everyone can stop calling him a quitter. If anybody calls Charles Oliveira a quitter these days, they are out of their mind, okay? Even if he loses his next fight, even if he taps, the man is not a quitter... The man is one of the best, in fact he is the best. He's the champion and I think top three pound-for-pound on the planet."

Check out the entire video of Michael Bisping below:

