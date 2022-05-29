"Get this dude a fight" - Paul Felder on "future champ" Sean Brady after the latter's grappling win at Cage Fury Fighting Championships 

Paul Felder was quite impressed with Sean Brady's latest grappling display at Cage Fury Fighting Championships. Following his performance, 'The Irish Dragon' took to social media and urged the UFC to book Brady into a fight.

The 37-year-old also touted the undefeated welterweight prospect as a future champion as he wrote on Twitter:

"@seanbradymma with another @CFFCMMA grappling win. Get this dude a fight #futurechamp #brickhouse."

Brady responded to Felder by thanking him for his kind words and show of support. Here's what the UFC welterweight wrote:

"Thank you brother."

Sean Brady submitted longtime MMA veteran Ben Saunders via a kimura in the main event of Fury Pro Grappling 4. The event took place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Brady started his pro career with CFFC back in 2014 and accumulated five finishes under the banner before joining the UFC ranks in October 2019.

Sean Brady on his next potential opponent in UFC

Sean Brady last competed in November 2021, where he laid claim to a unanimous decision over then No. 6-ranked welterweight contender Michael Chiesa. The welterweight prospect looks set for his octagon return and is eyeing a matchup against the current No. 6-ranked contender Vicente Luque.

During a recent appearance on Morning Kombat, Brady discussed a wide range of topics and showed interest in a fight with Luque when asked about his next potential opponent. Here's what the 29-year-old said:

"I think the fight that makes the most sense would be me and Luque at this point. I'm nine [ranked], he's six [ranked]."

Watch Brady discuss a potential fight against Vicente Luque below:

A fight against Luque would undoubtedly be a big step up in competition for Brady who is looking to crash into the title picture.

The matchup will also present a good opportunity for Luque to bounce back from his recent unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC on ESPN 34 in April. Prior to that defeat, 'The Silent Assassin' was riding a four-fight winning streak, which included two TKOs and two submissions.

Meanwhile, Brady has been undefeated throughout his pro-MMA career and boasts an impressive 15-0 record. He holds two finishes in his five-fight UFC career.

