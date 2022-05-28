"He's really good at being the hammer" - Sean Brady gives insight on Colby Covington's weakness inside the octagon

The No.9-ranked UFC welterweight Sean Brady has put forth his take on Colby Covington's weakness in the cage. In an appearance on Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell, wrestling savant Brady opened up about multiple topics.

Thomas and Brady notably highlighted that Covington doesn’t have a win over any of the current top 10-ranked welterweights in the UFC, except for Jorge Masvidal. Additionally, the undefeated Brady proceeded to state:

“He [Covington] is good. But I remember watching RDA [Rafael dos Anjos] fight him, and he's [Colby’s] really good at being the hammer, but once you kind of put like – RDA took him down a couple times. Like, damn, that’s something nobody’s ever tried to do to him.”

He also added:

“Even [UFC welterweight champion Kamaru] Usman, Usman never shot on him [Covington] in those two fights. What if Usman would’ve shot on him, took him down, and could’ve finished him potentially. So, yeah, I look at it a whole different way. Like, RDA took him down very easy off the cage, and I’m like, ‘That’s not something many people are – Not many people are shooting on him.’”

Brady suggested that Covington is great at attacking his opponent but doesn’t do well when he’s on the receiving end. The rising star explained that Covington, akin to most other fighters with a wrestling background, is very good at being an offensive wrestler but lacks skill in his defense.

Watch Sean Brady discuss Colby Covington and more in the video below:

Chael Sonnen on Colby Covington’s silence regarding a potential fight against Dustin Poirier

Sean Brady is coming off a unanimous decision win over Michael Chiesa whom he faced at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate in November 2021. Brady’s next opponent is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Colby Covington’s last fight was a unanimous decision win against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 in March of this year.

Covington subsequently called out his former training partner, UFC lightweight mainstay Dustin Poirier and suggested that 'The Diamond' ought to fight him at welterweight. Poirier initially turned down the grudge match that’s been years in the making, but recently asserted that he’s willing to fight anyone, including Covington.

However, 'Choas' hasn’t responded as yet to Poirier accepting his challenge. On that note, Chael Sonnen recently spoke to The Schmo and revealed that he recently asked Covington about the Poirier matchup. He noted that Covington side-stepped the question and said:

"As for Colby, he's been oddly quiet about that. I've noticed that he started this idea but he hasn't responded to it as best I know. I have text with him but he kind of side-stepped the question."

