Paul Felder gives hilarious 3-word response to being matched against Shavkat Rakhmonov for potential UFC return

Paul Felder used to be a dominant force in the UFC lightweight division. 'The Irish Dragon' is currently an analyst and commentator for the premier promotion.

However, the 39-year-old recently teased his plans for a comeback after watching Korean Zombie at UFC Fight Night 225.

Soon after the tease, fight fan @emperorratio tried to rope in the Felder for a potential showdown against undefeated welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov.

"I speak for everyone when I say we [email protected] vs. @felderpaul ‼️🎯"

However, Paul Felder doesn't doesn't want any smoke against 'The Nomad'. He shot back with a quick three-worded response, saying:

"No thank you!"

'The Irish Dragon' holds a pro-MMA record of 17-6 with wins over many UFC elites, including former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and featherweight contender Edson Barboza.

In his last fight at UFC Fight Night 182, Felder succumbed to a split-decision loss to former lightweight kingpin Rafael dos Anjos.

Meanwhile, Shavkat Rakhmonov is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC. The No. 6 ranked welterweight is currently on a five-fight win streak in the premier promotion.

With a spotless record of 17-0, comprising eight knockouts and nine submissions, the Kazakhstan national is touted to be a future champion. In his last fight at UFC 285, the 28-year-old clinched a third-round submission win over Geoff Neal.

When Paul Felder provided reasoning for his retirement

Injuries are a staple for most athletes, especially in combat sports like mixed martial arts. Many legendary fighters like Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman were never the same after their debilitating injuries.

During the #135 MMA Show of the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, Paul Felder detailed how numerous injuries and health issues made him call it quits on his UFC career.

"Looking back, I would've stayed leaner and [in] better shape all year around and not done the drastic weight cuts that I did... I know for sure that I've hurt my kidneys to the point even after fights, I've had rhabdo.

"I've almost had compartment syndrome... they were going to have to slice my calf open. I've obviously lost a piece of my lung in the James Vick fight... That was miserable, dude that was one of the things... Retirement was like, I can't, I just can't [do it anymore]."

Catch Paul Felder's comments below (0:16):

Watch the full podcast below: