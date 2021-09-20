Paul Felder hilariously suggests Conor McGregor and Sean O'Malley had a conversation about calf kick defense; 'Sugar' responds

Paul Felder recently took to Instagram to poke some light fun at both Conor McGregor and Sean O'Malley.

Both men were in attendance this past weekend for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL game. In a post uploaded to his Instagram, O'Malley had a conversation with the former two-division UFC champion. However, the interaction had no sound and their discussion remained a mystery.

Felder's comment was in response to a post uploaded by ESPN MMA that paired a photo of McGregor and O'Malley with the caption:

"What do you think McGregor and O'Malley talked about?"

Paul Felder was quick to let his thoughts be known. He jokingly posted the following:

"Calf kick Defense."

This is of course a reference to the fact that both Conor McGregor and Sean O'Malley have suffered injuries in fights as a result of receiving leg kicks.

Conor McGregor's back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier were both heavily influenced by calf kicks. Sean O'Malley, meanwhile, came up short against Marlon Vera after his leg was damaged by some powerful kicks.

Thankfully Sean O'Malley appeared to take the joke in good spirits, replying with:

"@felderpaul that was my first caption idea."

Sean O'Malley & Paul Felder go back and forth on Instagram - @sugaseanmma @felderpaul

What does the future hold for Conor McGregor and Sean O'Malley?

Whilst Paul Felder now seems content pursuing a career in commentary and acting, both Conor McGregor and Sean O'Malley are still active UFC fighters, although neither man currently has a bout booked.

However, it does appear that a fight announcement could be imminent for Sean O'Malley. Brian 'Boom' Kelleher has hinted that 'Sugar' has signed a fight contract for a clash with him in December. Given O'Malley's favored date and a recent interaction between Kelleher and Tim Welch, UFC 269 on December 11 seems the likely card for their clash.

A fight against Kelleher would make sense for O'Malley. Although he is arguably deserving of a fight against a ranked fighter, the UFC appears to be attempting to grow O'Malley slowly.

The 26-year-old was previously booked to fight 135-pound veteran Louis Smolka in July. Kelleher very much fills a similar role and would be another solid test for 'Sugar'.

For Conor McGregor, things do not look quite as positive right now. As mentioned earlier, he is currently coming off back-to-back losses against Poirier. In the most recent fight, McGregor suffered a broken leg that will see him sidelined until 2022.

Edited by Harvey Leonard