Paul Felder makes feelings known on Brendan Schaub's take about Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev scorecard: "He's gotta say the most ridiculous sh*t"

Former UFC fighter Paul Felder has weighed in on Brendan Schaub’s remarks about Alex Pereira's loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Pereira was dethroned by Ankalaev from the light heavyweight throne at UFC 313 this past Saturday, with the judges scoring the bout 46-49, 47-48, 47-48 in favor of the Dagestani.

In the immediate aftermath of the UFC 313 main event, Schaub shared his thoughts on X, calling it a bad decision and claiming that the Brazilian star won the third round. Later, in a video posted to his YouTube channel, he confidently stated that ‘Poatan’ won the first and fifth rounds, while the third round was debatable.

Speaking with Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, Felder reacted to Schaub’s remarks on Pereira's loss at UFC 313. He emphasized that ‘Big Brown’ doesn’t care about the hate he will receive for making big statements like this, but it’s wrong to say that those who contradict his view don’t know the sport:

“It's so funny when guys—yeah, but that's Brendan Schaub, right? He's going to say the most ridiculous sh*t, he knows he's going to get a ton of hate either way for it, and he's willing to just put stuff out there like that. Which, hey, I'm glad he's committed to it, but that's complete bullsh*t to say that somebody literally doesn't know the sport in that close of a fight. In a fight where not all that much happened, that's where you're gonna lay down the line and make that big of a statement that, well, if you don't think this, you don't know sh*t.”

Check out Paul Felder’s comments below (16:23):

Joe Rogan praises Magomed Ankalaev’s performance against Alex Pereira at UFC 313

ESPN MMA recently shared a discussion among UFC commentators about Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, where Joe Rogan praised Ankalaev’s performance and emphasized that the Dagestani was the one applying pressure while Pereira backed away. The podcaster said:

“It’s really an impressive performance by Ankalaev. He did everything he had to do and showed that Pereira has a harder time fighting off the back foot. He did what had to be done.”

Rogan continued:

“There were really only a couple of moments where Pereira stunned him. There was the head kick, there were a couple of other moments where he caught him with good shots. But mostly Ankalaev was controlling the distance, putting the pressure on him. So we saw ‘Poatan’ fight in what up to now was an uncharacteristic position, backing up and avoiding shots.”

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (00:17):

