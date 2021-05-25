Paul Felder reveals what Daniel Cormier told him after finding out about his retirement

After announcing his retirement at UFC Vegas 27, Paul Felder was showered with praise and support from numerous members and fans of the MMA community.

One of those people was Felder's colleague on the commentary desk, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

Speaking to Michael Bisping on the 'Believe You Me' podcast, Felder revealed that he had texted Cormier a week before to let him know about his upcoming retirement announcement.

"I texted him. I was like, 'Bro, I'm retiring this week'." said Paul Felder.

Cormier, unaware of Paul Felder's upcoming announcement, had previously said that 'The Irish Dragon' declined an offer to fight Islam Makhachev, implying that Felder was ducking the Dagestani fighter.

Upon learning the truth, 'DC' immediately called Felder to clear the air. Recounting the conversation, Felder said (impersonating Cormier)-

"Bro, I wasn't trying to throw you under the bus. I didn't know you were retiring."

Felder and Cormier work as commentators at UFC events and have shared the commentary table several times.

Both men have always been complimentary of each other as can be seen from the post below:

Paul Felder thinks he won his fight against Dan Hooker

UFC Fight Night Felder v Dos Anjos: Weigh-Ins

Paul Felder made an appearance on Bisping's podcast after announcing the end of his journey as an MMA fighter. Speaking about his career highlights, Felder said-

"I think one of the things I'll be most remembered for is probably that spinning back fist knockout in Vegas...But for me, what I would want people to remember me for is probably that 5-day notice fight or that Dan Hooker fight."

On the podcast, 'The Irish Dragon' went on to describe what he went through in that fight against Hooker-

"I was jacked up in the first round. He broke my orbital in two spots with a jab and I saw three of him for several minutes after that."

Expressing his disagreement with the result, Felder said-

"I still, to this day, and no disrespect to Dan, I think I won that fight...He thinks he won it and of course, that's what we both should think. It was so close."

Even 'The Eagle' Khabib Nurmagomedov chimed in to give his thoughts on who won the fight:

I think Felder. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) February 23, 2020

Paul Felder lost via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47) to ' The Hangman' in what was later declared the 'Fight of the Night'.