Paul Felder shoots down retirement talk following loss to Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 14

In various interviews leading up to his latest fight, Paul Felder was uncertain about his future in the UFC. However, he has made it clear that he is not going anywhere.

The "Irish Dragon" lost the main event of UFC Vegas 14 against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who was making a return to the 155-pound division after a four-year gap.

RDA was the clear champion, but Paul Felder stood toe-to-toe with him and played the perfect second fiddle in what just might be one of the best fights of the year.

After the fight, Paul Felder spoke to Michael Bisping, who is often his partner on the UFC commentary table. When asked about his plans for the future, Felder replied:

“I can tell you with certainty, I’m not going anywhere right now.”

Providing more insight, Felder mentioned that he was happy with his performance, since he had no grappling training leading up to the fight. He had mostly trained for a triathlon and done some pad work.

Paul Felder cut 22 pounds in four days to make weight for his fight against Rafael dos Anjos

Felder took the main event fight on five days' notice, when RDA’s initial opponent, Islam Makhachev had to pull out due to a staph infection.

Felder mentioned that he had a gruelling weight cut, having to lose 22 pounds in four days. He mentioned that Thursday was especially "hell" for him. However, he was proud that he made weight and was the first fighter on the scale.

Paul Felder also came down hard on fighters who are unable to make weight for their fights. He asked them to be more professional and to "get their s*** together." As many as three fighters missed weight on the card, with two of the three fights involving them being cancelled.