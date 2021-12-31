Paul Felder warns Paddy Pimblett about "blowing up to 200 pounds" between fights

Paddy Pimblett has been sent a warning by Paul Felder ahead of his return to the octagon.

'The Baddy' made his UFC debut in emphatic fashion, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the first round at UFC Vegas 36. Having honed his skills in Cage Warriors, Pimblett is confident he can become a huge player in the UFC lightweight division and is touted by many as the next big star.

While Paddy Pimblett is yet to touch stardom, former UFC star-turned-analyst Paul Felder gave his thoughts on how the Liverpool native would fare in the stacked lightweight division while speaking to Helen Yee.

'The Irish Dragon' also warned him about "blowing up to 200 pounds" between fights.

"I think he's going to be a lot of fun. I don't know where he's gonna go right away. I think he's gonna see some losses early in his career to some of these top guys, but I think that he's just new blood, he's new life. The guy is hilarious, he's fun to watch, he fights his a** off when he goes out there. You saw him go for it. He's kind of, doesn't really worry too much about staying safe out there but he's got the skills and I'm excited to see where he lines up. I just like his style and I like his attitude. But Paddy, stop blowing up to 200 pounds in-between fights, man. It's not worth it."

You can watch Paul Felder's full interview with Helen Yee in the video below:

Paul Felder previews potential Paddy Pimblett vs. Donald Cerrone fight

While nothing has been officially confirmed, the MMA community has been abuzz with speculation that Paddy Pimblett could fight UFC veteran Donald Cerrone in his second appearance in the organization.

Felder weighed in on the potential matchup between Paddy Pimblett and Donald Cerrone, suggesting that 'Cowboy' could be a real test for 'The Baddy'.

"If he [Pimblett] can go out there and beat Donald, I think he could be around for a little longer."

Interestingly, Chael Sonnen recently affirmed that Cerrone is looking to make a comeback against 'The Baddy' on March 5, 2022. Pimblett is expected to fight on the UFC London card in March, so it's possible the fight will happen across the Atlantic.

