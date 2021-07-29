"Paul is a real good striker" - Mike Tyson gives his take on Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley on August 29

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is the biggest celebrity boxing match of 2021, and Mike Tyson shared his opinions on who he thinks might win the contest on 29th August.

In an episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, 'Iron Mike' sat down with David Benavidez, the two-time WBC super-middleweight champion, and his co-host Henry Cejudo (former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion).

Cejudo asked Tyson about the fight between Woodley and Jake Paul, and he answered:

"I don't know, Paul's a real good striker and people disadvantage him when they go in and say, blond hair and blue eyes, 'he's a white b****.' That also builds their courage up that Paul is gonna get knocked out."

While Mike Tyson did not provide a definite prediction, he does like the Paul brothers. At this point, Benavidez stepped in and talked up the prospect of a fight between Paul and another YouTuber, Austin McBroom.

"The one fight I do wanna see is Jake Paul and Austin McBroom. I think Jake Paul slashed his tires. Honestly, that will be the biggest fight in YouTube boxers, Jake Paul and this dude. 'Cause this dude got a big following too," Benavidez said.

McBroom fought and beat TikTok star Bryce Hall and is now rumored to be fighting British YouTuber and rapper KSI. However, nothing concrete has been announced yet.

Mike Tyson might make a comeback to fight boxing legend Lennox Lewis

Mike Tyson had already made one impressive comeback when he returned from a 15-year retirement to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round fight. He impressed everyone who watched and even looked dangerous at the age of 55.

Fans might get to see Mike Tyson again in the ring; he told TMZ Sports that he would fight Lennox Lewis in September. Tyson is still training hard and recently uploaded a video where he was doing some high-intensity drills. People would love to see the former heavyweight champion return, and it'll be interesting to see if this fight will take place.

