Paulie Malignaggi open to fighting Conor McGregor on one condition

Paulie Malignaggi has once again discussed the idea of a potential fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor. However, the New York-born retired professional boxer is not very optimistic about the fight coming to fruition.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM Boxing, Paulie Malignaggi was asked if he still harbored any interest in fighting the former two-division UFC champion. While he hasn't dismissed the idea altogether, Malignaggi laid down an important clause for the fight to take place.

Paulie Malignaggi has revealed that he would only consider fighting Conor McGregor in a 'winner takes all' bout. Not very optimistic about McGregor taking the deal, Paulie Malignaggi said:

"I mean I wouldn't put it past anything. But I mean I don't think Conor McGregor is ever gonna wanna fight me. The only way I would fight Conor McGregor is if it's winner takes all at this point. You know, I wouldn't fight Conor McGregor. There won't be any kind of negotiations, it's either winner takes all or we don't fight. At this point you know, he's gotta come and see if he's better. I mean there's more than enough money in the pot. He'll make more money fighting me than fighting anybody else except maybe Jake Paul. So you know, I don't anticipate him taking that kind of deal so there's probably not gonna be a fight."

The feud between Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi

Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi have been embroiled in a feud since an infamous sparring session dating back to 2017.

It all began in 2016 when Malignaggi insulted McGregor's chances of defeating Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

Soon afterwards, Malignaggi accepted an invitation from the Irishman to join his Las Vegas training camp as a sparring partner. They sparred on two separate occasions and the American boxer walked out of McGregor's camp after a controversial knockdown.

While footage of the knockdown was released to the public, both parties have continued to recall different versions of how the sparring sessions transpired.

Since then, Paulie Malignaggi has also challenged Conor McGregor to a 'winner takes all' bare knuckle boxing bout.

