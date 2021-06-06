Paulie Malignaggi gives his prediction for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

Conor McGregor's archnemesis Paulie Malignaggi has made his prediction for the Irishman's next fight with Dustin Poirier.

Speaking to Helen Yee, 'Magic Man' said:

"I think he's [Conor McGregor] is probably going to get his a-- kicked again, to be honest. But that's okay because they [the fans] will tell you that he wasn't focused again, they'll tell you it's because he just sold his whiskey for $600 million. Conor has really built a reputation...the pinata himself... you get a prize for beating him up."

As is clear from Malignaggi's statement, there is no love lost between him and 'Notorious'. The animosity between the two started when Mcgregor called up 'Magic Man' for a sparring session to prepare for the fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Later on, a video of the sparring match surfaced online where 'The Mystic Mac' was schooling his opponent.

An enraged Malignaggi then confronted Conor McGregor during a press conference event. You can see the two exchanging words in the video below:

Since then, the two fighters have been constantly trading barbs on social media:

Conor the coward @TheNotoriousMMA with 2 minute rounds I'm sure even YOU can't quit at this! Time to settle it.l @bareknucklefc — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) March 7, 2019

Conor McGregor is set for a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor will be returning to the octagon at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021, in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Their last fight at UFC 257 ended with the Irishman getting knocked out for the first time in his career.

McGregor had some success in the first round but 'The Diamond' executed his gameplan to perfection. Poirier started chopping up McGregor's legs with his vicious calf kicks and then finished 'The Notorious' in the second round.

'Mystic Mac' immediately called for a rematch following this loss and his wish was granted by the UFC.

McGregor is confident that he will win the rubber match against 'The Diamond'.

