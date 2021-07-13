Paulie Malignaggi can't understand why fans still put their money on Conor McGregor to win fights

It does not appear that the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi will end anytime soon. The 'Magic Man' recently took a dig at the Irishman in an interview.

"At this point, betting against Conor McGregor is pretty easy because...the odds are gonna be a little bit slanted because his fan base is so dominant...they make the odds more even than they should [be]. This guy has lost six out of seven fights. The odds shouldn't be close against him fighting anybody, even my neighbour's dog, it's a Shih Tzu. At this point, he is an underdog against anybody but somehow his fan base are always betting on him, so they've kept the odds close enough to where people can make really good money if they are smart. Even againt Floyd [Mayweather], he was only a six-to-one underdog. They [the odds] should have been so bad that nobody was taking action," Paulie Malignaggi said.

You can watch the clip below:

🎙️"The odds shouldn't be close for [Conor McGregor] fighting anybody. Even my neighbor's dog." -- @PaulMalignaggi doesn't understand why anyone would bet on Mystic Mac at this point or even favor him in any bout 🔊@MMAonSiriusXM #UFC264



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5Nva2Lqakw — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) July 12, 2021

The rivalry between Paulie Malignaggi and Conor McGregor goes back to 2017 when the Irishman was preparing for his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor invited 'Magic Man' for a few sparring sessions. Later, footage surfaced online showing 'Notorious' getting the better of the former boxing champion.

Malignaggi was furious with the narrative which suggested McGregor outclassed him during the sparring session. He claimed the footage was misleading.

The 'Magic Man' later confronted McGregor during a press conference.

You can watch the video of the confrontation below:

Conor McGregor lost his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

UFC superstar Conor McGregor failed to avenge his UFC 257 loss against Dustin Poirier. 'The Diamond' defeated the Irishman for the second time in a row at UFC 264. The fight ended with a TKO victory via a doctor's stoppage for Poirier. McGregor fractured his left-leg lower tibia in the dying seconds of the first round.

