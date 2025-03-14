Paulo Costa asked to go to the Fighting Nerds gym by ex-UFC star if he wants to dominate again

Paulo Costa is currently on a two-fight losing streak. He has now received a suggestion from a former UFC middleweight to train at the Fighting Nerds gym in order to make a successful comeback.

Costa has been out of action since his fight against Sean Strickland at UFC 302 last year. He delivered a lackluster performance, losing via split decision, in a largely uneventful bout. This was his fourth defeat in his last five outings.

The Brazilian star recently shared a picture of himself flexing in a red USA singlet, claiming that he's working on his wrestling. The former title challenger wrote:

“My USA Wrestling improving a lot.”

Check out Paulo Costa's X post below:

The post caught the attention of Derek Brunson, who suggested that the Brazilian should join the Fighting Nerds gym if he wants to return to winning ways. The American wrote:

“You need to go to the fighting nerds if you want to dominate again.”

Check out Derek Brunson's response below:

Expand Tweet

The Fighting Nerds gym has gained significant traction over the past year. Caio Borralho has climbed to the No.6 spot in the 185-pound rankings, while Carlos Prates will have a chance to break into the welterweight top 10 at UFC 314 next month, which will also feature surging featherweight Jean Silva.

Most recently, Mauricio Ruffy viciously knocked out lightweight veteran King Green at UFC 313, further elevating the status of the gym.

Paulo Costa trains with Robert Soldic at UFD Gym

Paulo Costa was recently seen training with ONE Championship star Robert Soldic at UFD Gym. In a vlog uploaded by UFD Gym, Costa was seen working with Soldic and praising the ONE Championship standout’s energy, saying:

"It was amazing training with him, with different guys nobody stronger than Roberto, you know. I was just feeling his energy over here, and everybody here has good energy. Everyone is good vibes, good mood. So it’s important for Roberto."

Check out Paulo Costa's comments below (2:04):

