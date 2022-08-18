Tweet makes Paulo Costa think the UFC is "planning something" between him and Kamaru Usman

Middleweight powerhouse Paulo Costa is currently in the process of getting ready to square off against veteran UFC fighter Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. Despite an impressive record, ‘Borrachinha’ is on a two-fight losing streak and hopes to turn the tide of victory in his favor against Rockhold. But it would appear that the Brazilian has already found his next opponent.

Costa tweeted a video originally shared by the UFC’s twitter handle, that shows himself and welterweight king Kamaru Usman in the process of a photoshoot. The caption accompanying the tweet by ‘Borrachinha’ reads:

“Seeing this I figured Maybe @ufc are planning something between me and Usman”

Initial impressions lead us to believe the same since the video’s title reads “Those are some bad men right there”. But the reality is that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has clearly stated his intentions of moving up to light heavyweight, so a matchup between the two seems very unlikely.

In addition, Paulo Costa is known for his sarcastic tweets and antics online, so perhaps this too is another one of his sarcasm-fuelled tweets. All things considered, a future matchup between ‘Borrachinha’ and the Nigerian-born fighter does not escape the realm of possibility. A fight between Costa and Usman would certainly draw a lot of views and hype.

Paulo Costa talks about how his long time friend helped him in training and in life

Paulo Costa had a rather emotional moment recently while talking about his training partner and friend of many years Kelson Pinto.

Pinto is a former gold medalist from the 1999 Pan American games where he competed as an amateur. He was also a professional boxer who is well known for his fight against famed boxer Miguel Cotto.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the Brazilian UFC fighter explained to Brett Okamoto how training with Pinto helped him chart a bright career in mixed martial arts.

“I found some very good people. I deserve a lot of credit to Kelson Pinto. That guy is amazing. I even get emotional when I talk about him.”

Catch Costa's interview with ESPN MMA below:

As the interview progressed, ‘Borrachinha’ spoke about how the former boxer helped him incorporate crucial boxing skills into his fight game. From footwork drills to weight-cutting techniques, Costa credits his friend for having improved his skills as a mixed martial artist.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew