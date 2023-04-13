Paulo Costa brings up Luke Rockhold as he shares hilarious take on viral Dalai Lama video

Paulo Costa has seemingly jibed at Luke Rockhold with a hilarious take on the viral Dalai Lama video. Tenzin Gyatso (spiritual name: Jetsun Jamphel Ngawang Lobsang Yeshe Tenzin Gyatso) is the 14th and current Dalai Lama, who's been regarded as the highest spiritual leader and head of the country of Tibet since 1940.

The spiritual leader and political personality went into exile after the PRC (People's Republic of China) illegally occupied Tibet in 1950. The Dalai Lama sought refuge in India, which is where he has lived ever since.

While the Dalai Lama has time and again been praised for his contributions to the world of spirituality and politics, he's received widespread condemnation as of late. A viral video of the Dalai Lama has recently taken the internet by storm. The video shows the 87-year-old interacting with a young boy onstage at a public event earlier this year.

The Dalai Lama kissed the boy. He then stuck his tongue out and asked the boy to s**k his tongue. The video caused outrage in the socio-political realm, and the Dalai Lama's official Twitter handle posted a tweet that featured an apology from him.

The tweet, which is believed to have been posted by the Dalai Lama's representatives, suggested that the spiritual leader is known for innocently teasing people and that he regrets the incident. Additionally, he apologized to the boy, the latter's family, and others.

An MMA fan subsequently tweeted a suggestive Photoshopped image of the Dalai Lama and retired MMA fighter Luke Rockhold. The fan attached the following statement alongside the image:

"Still can’t believe this guy thought he beat Paulo Costa. #SecretJuiceArmy"

Paulo Costa, who defeated Luke Rockhold in their MMA bout last August, responded to the aforementioned tweet. Harking back to an intense sequence where Rockhold used his face to smear blood all over Costa's face, he (Costa) tweeted:

"You guys blaming Dalai Lama for that but forgot this mtfk licked my face"

What's next for Paulo Costa after his thrilling war with Luke Rockhold?

The Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold middleweight matchup transpired at UFC 278 in August 2022. Costa managed to outpoint the former UFC middleweight champion and secure a unanimous decision victory. However, their back-and-forth war saw Rockhold display glimpses of brilliance and give 'The Eraser' an incredibly tough fight.

Luke Rockhold retired from MMA after the Paulo Costa matchup. Presently, Rockhold is expected to make his bare-knuckle boxing debut against Mike Perry at BKFC 41 on April 29. Meanwhile, Costa hasn't competed since beating Rockhold.

'The Eraser' recently signed a new four-fight contract with the UFC. Speaking of which, Paulo Costa emphasized that he'd like to fight Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev this year. Costa's next opponent and exact comeback date haven't been officially announced yet.

