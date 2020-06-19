Paulo Costa calls for an Ultimate Fighter season against Israel Adesanya

Paulo Costa calls out Israel Adesanya for a season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Paulo Costa again using social media to campaign for a title shot against Adesanya.

UFC 217: Hendricks v Costa

Paulo Costa in a series of tweets called out for a match between him and Israel Adesanya but unlike his past callouts, this one was specific. Paulo Costa started out with tweeting the headline, "BN: The ultimate fighter Adelasanha x Costa" He followed this up by asking fans what were their thoughts on the fight.

Who likes that match? — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 18, 2020

Paulo Costa then added that the deal wasn't done but it was an idea he was proposing. He then hit out at Jon Jones, saying that he wanted 15 million like Jon Jones. This was an obvious taunt by Paulo Costa over the recent Dana White and Jon Jones standoff.

I want 15 million like Jon — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 18, 2020

Paulo Costa over the past few months has developed a very social media-friendly personality. His interactions with fans have gone up by a significant amount on almost every social media platform.

Paulo Costa continues his campaign to secure a fight against Israel Adesanya

Paulo Costa at the same time has also used his newly developed personality to campaign for a title shot against Israel Adesanya. This isn't the first time Paulo Costa has called for a match against the current middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

Even Israel Adesanya has said that the fight he wants against Paulo Costa is now a personal feud. He had said that the fight was going to happen and it wouldn't be about Paulo costa. It was going to be about him and the way he defeated Paulo Costa and proved himself.

"This fight is about me. This next fight is about me, it’s not really about (Paulo) Costa or anyone else. It’s about me proving myself. After that last fight, and dealing with what I had to deal with a statue, I’m looking to actually to go in there and have fun this time.”

Israel Adesanya also added that the build-up around his fight against Paulo Costa was going to be perfect for the match-up. Paulo Costa a buffed beast taking on a skinny guy like him. Also adding that everything Paulo Costa was saying throughout the build-up was something he would regret.

"This is picture-perfect. That’s why I love it. The way he looks, this juiced-up monkey, evil Drago looking motherf***er. There’s a skinny boy coming in there to whoop his ass, and when he whoops his ass, the s**t I’m going to do to him afterwards. Oh my god. All the sh*t he said leading up to this fight, he’s going to pay for it. He’s going to hear after the fight. Guarantee you.”