Paulo Costa: "Sorry Jon Jones, I will erase Israel Adesanya in 2020. Stay retired."

Paulo Costa calls out Jon Jones in series of new tweets

Paulo Costa is currently the number 1 contender to the middleweight title

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

UFC Middleweight Paulo Costa has slowly and steadily managed to use the quarantine period to develop a social media personality. Having brought attention to his twitter handle by calling current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya skinny. The tweets resulted in Israel Adesanya reacting and saying that he wants to fight Paulo Costa.

“This fight is about me. This next fight is about me, it’s not really about (Paulo) Costa or anyone else. It’s about me proving myself. After that last fight, and dealing with what I had to deal with a statue, I’m looking to actually to go in there and have fun this time.”

Israel Adesanya even added that Paulo Costa was going to pay for whatever he had said,

"This is picture-perfect. That’s why I love it. The way he looks, this juiced-up monkey, evil Drago looking motherf***er. There’s a skinny boy coming in there to whoop his ass, and when he whoops his ass, the s**t I’m going to do to him afterwards. Oh my god. All the sh*t he said leading up to this fight, he’s going to pay for it. He’s going to hear after the fight. Guarantee you.”

Paulo Costa attacks Jon Jones

Now it looks like Paulo Costa has found a new target in the light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones, who has been involved in a popular public spat with Dana White, came under an attack by Paulo Costa soon after he threatened retirement. He first took a snide dig at Jones and his dog tweeting, "Jon Bones and his Dog looking for cocaine."

Jon Bones and his Dog looking for cocaine. 👏 pic.twitter.com/gJ96MkeNW8 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 8, 2020

He then followed it up by calling out Jones over his tweet where he called out Israel Adesanya. Paulo Costa responded by tweeting back, "Sorry JJ, I will erase Izzy in 2020. In 2021, I will erase everyone. Stay retired."

Sorry JJ, I will erase Izzy in 2020. In 2021, I will erase everyone. Stay retired. https://t.co/hiah4QPFZg — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 9, 2020

Advertisement

Paulo Costa has been one of the brightest middleweight prospects to look out for. Having a record of 13-0 which includes a record of Yoel Romero and Uriah Hall. He started his career in the UFC back in 2017 with a record of 8-0 and has since then gone on a five-fight winning streak in the company.

It is largely perceived that Paulo Costa is next in line to lock horns against Israel Adesanya but when will that happen is still an answer we don't have.