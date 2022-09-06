Paulo Costa claims he can beat Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker in the "same round" following scuffle with 'Borz'

Paulo Costa recently had a heated run-in with Khamzat Chimaev at the UFC PI. A video of the incident shows Chimaev challenging 'Borrachinha' to a throwdown on the spot while the Swede is held off by his teammates.

Although Costa expressed his willingness to fight Chimaev, the situation quickly defused with 'Borz' walking away.

Watch the clip below:

In a tweet, Costa seemingly issued a call-out to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who's coming off a dominant decision win over Marvin Vettori. The Brazilian claims that he can beat both Whittaker and Chimaev in the "same round."

'Borrachinha' wrote on Twitter:

"I can beat Whittaker and gourmet Chen Chen chimaev at same round by de way"

Costa appears to have earned the fans' favor by maintaining his calm while Chimaev approached him with his entire entourage. Former Strikeforce champion Jake Shields, whose training session with Costa was interrupted by Chimaev, also claimed that 'Borz' was the aggravator.

Paulo Costa on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

This is not the first time Paulo Costa has belittled Khamzat Chimaev. 'Borrachinha' is also confident that Nate Diaz will get the better of 'Borz' at UFC 279, evident in his recent Instagram Live session, where he claimed that Chimaev isn't a "real gangster" like his next opponent.

Predicting that Diaz "will f*ck him up", Costa said:

“I think Nate Diaz will beat him and Nate Diaz is a real gangster. Chimaev calls himself a real gangster, but Chimaev is not a real gangster. Nate Diaz is a real gangster. F*ck that guy. F*ck that guy. He’s not a real gangster. Nate Diaz will f*ck him up. Okay? I’m with Nate Diaz all day, all day Nate Diaz"

Costa is also open to fighting Chimaev if he emerges victorious against Diaz. He added:

“So if Chimaev beats Nate Diaz we can do this for my next one. It will be great as well. We have a lot of good fights to make. Chimaev, of course, if he beats Nate Diaz will be great, or Robert Whittaker for my next one."

Watch Paulo Costa discuss Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz below:

