Paulo Costa delivers live demo on how he'd shut down Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling, fans react: "Comedy gold" 

Paulo Costa recently explained how he plans on stopping Khamzat Chimaev in a potential fight. His hilarious demonstration of his planned moves sent fans into a frenzy.It's no secret that Chimaev and Costa have no love for each other and have exchanged shots on social media and in interviews in the past. While they were scheduled to throw down at UFC 294 in October 2023, the Brazilian was forced to withdraw due to an injury, and the matchup never materialized. However, Costa has made it clear that he's keen on fighting Chimaev and recently accused the Chechen-born fighter of sending inappropriate DMs to his partner.In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Costa reacted to Chimaev's recent title win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 last weekend and explained how he'd neutralize the new UFC middleweight king's grappling pressure. 'Borrachinha' hilariously demonstrated how he'd stop Chimaev's takedowns and said:&quot;Once he shoots on my legs, because he's gonna shoot in the very first second of the fight, I know that, I'm going to block his head right over here and [use my] knees.&quot;After @ChampRDS shared a clip of Costa's animated demonstration on Helwani's show, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.One fan wrote:&quot;Paulo is comedy gold.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;This is how I described to my boys how I would've stopped Khabib [Nurmagomedov] if I was Conor [McGregor].&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below: Screenshots from @ChampRDS on XWhen Paulo Costa went nuclear on Khamzat Chimaev after messaging his wifeLast month, Paulo Costa faced Roman Kopylov at UFC 318 and stopped his two-fight losing streak by winning the bout via a unanimous decision victory. In the immediate aftermath, Costa called out Khamzat Chimaev and accused the Chechen-born fighter of inappropriate behavior toward his partner.In the post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, Costa explained his disdain for Chimaev and said:&quot;Everybody knows I hate that guy... Everybody knows who... Gourmet Chechen Chimaev. Yeah, he's a big a**hole. My wife is over here. He DM'd her. Not good, you know. This is a bad thing in every culture. He says bad things about her, but he never said those things to me because he is a coward. Chimaev, the Gourmet Chechen, you are a coward. I'm here, I am going to look for you, I am going to chase you. I will not stop until I get to you.&quot;