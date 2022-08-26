"He is so low now" - Paulo Costa trolls 'crypto fighter' Dillon Danis for calling himself 'bullish'

Paulo Costa and Dillon Danis are bantering with one another on Twitter again. The two are very active on the social media platform and both are quite prominent in that space. Both are also not averse to stirring up the pot a little bit and sometimes their paths can directly intersect with each other.

The long-inactive Bellator MMA began by shouting out a form of cryptocurrency. Costa retorted with a joke comparing Danis' career arc to the value of the mentioned cryptocurrency and hinting he wouldn't be jumping aboard.

Danis said:

"I feel BULLISH. @GrowMoonBSC is giving me mega alpha vibes. #GrowMoon #Crypto #BTC #ETH #BNB #NotFinancialAdvice"

In response to this Danis tweet, Costa wrote:

"I want to buy this cripto (sic) fighter, he is so low now. Maybe one day be something bigger"

See the tweets below

Costa just snapped a two-fight losing skid to Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori with one of the most exciting performances of the year so far. He bested former UFC middleweight world champion Luke Rockhold by way of unanimous decision in the fight of the night-garnering effort at UFC 278 on August 20.

Danis is 2-0 as a mixed martial artist but it has been a fair while since he has gotten out there to compete. 'El Jefe' has put together wins against Kyle Walker as well as Max Humphrey but last competed on June 2019.

Paulo Costa and Dillon Danis' trolling history

Paulo Costa and Dillon Danis sending vollies out to each other via social media is not a complete anomaly.

Danis was less than complimentary when footage of YouTuber/current WWE star Logan Paul and Paulo Costa circulated during early 2020. Conor McGregor's jiu jitsu coach was insinuating that the former UFC middleweight world title contender should be ashamed at the level of parity that existed during his released grappling session with Paul.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis this is honestly embarrassing for our sport i think it’s time to retire Paulo Costa this is honestly embarrassing for our sport i think it’s time to retire Paulo Costa 😂 https://t.co/ecFxpoKfZO

Speaking of Logan Paul, he is someone that Paulo Costa has indicated he wants to see Dillon Danis take on in a boxing bout. 'Borrachinha' also went as far as to say in past media appearances that he would favour Logan Paul to beat Dillon Danis if a boxing matchup was ever set up.

Danis obviously disagrees with this statement and recently went as far as to say he could be hungover, have the flu, be going off of no sleep, and still be able to knockout Logan Paul in a hypothetical bout.

