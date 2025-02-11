Paulo Costa drops hilarious two-word reaction to Self-help Singh's clip that recently caught the attention of Joe Rogan

After UFC color commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan, middleweight contender Paulo Costa reacted to a comedic clip by Self-help Singh. For those who may not know, Self-help Singh is a character created by comedian Masood Boomgaard. This character serves as a comedic life coach, sharing de-motivational advice and common-sense wisdom through social media videos.

In a recent video, Self-help Singh humorously offered life advice on how to deal with past mistakes, stating:

"Don't beat yourself up over past mistakes. You are going to f* up again in the future, quite possibly in the most spectacular fashion. Why worry about yesterday's f* ups when you have tommorrow's f* ups to look forward to. You are a f* up and f*ing up is a part of your growth process. Embrace the process."

Costa, who seemingly agreed with the comedian's opinions, gave a two-word reaction, writing:

"Wise Indian."

What did Joe Rogan say about Self-help Singh's video?

In addition to being a media personality and martial arts practitioner, Joe Rogan is the host of one of the most successful podcasts, 'The Joe Rogan Experience'. In some episodes, Rogan has criticized certain self-help authors and motivational content for their lack of meaningful advice.

Self-help Singh's content, which serves as a parody of self-help and motivational material, seems to resonate with Rogan for this reason. In a recent video, Masood Boomgaard, AKA Self-help Singh, provided humorous advice about cryptocurrency scams, stating:

"F**k crypto. You don't need anxiety. Before you bought the bulls**t fantasy coin, your life was good. But then you made some money and became greedy. Now the bulls**t coin is f**ked and nobody can tell you when it is going to be unf**ked. Even the motherf**ker who convinced you to buy the bulls**t coin, who told you that it is going to be the next big thing, that motherf**ker is nowhere to be found."

Rogan reacted to the video clip re-shared on X, writing:

"Some things just make more sense when they’re said with a cool accent."

Check out Self-help Singh's video and Joe Rogan's reaction below:

