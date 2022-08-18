"I'm not happy" - Paulo Costa explains problems with his UFC contract and how he thinks it's 'outdated'

Paulo Costa is seemingly looking for a bump in pay after this weekend. For as much as his UFC 278 co-main event opponent Luke Rockhold has been talking about a myriad of issues facing fighters, Paulo Costa is also drawing attention to his own displeasure.

'Borrachinha' spoke with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA and discussed various topics. Costa spoke about how he is in a better place physically and mentally, as well as the profound influence of his new coach Kelson Pinto.

When asked if he feels like the UFC is his home and if his big plans are there, Paulo Costa said:

"I really don't know. This a great company. I'm glad for everything. But I'm not happy everybody knows with my contract. I'm happy to be here to do what I want to do, what I love to do. But I think the contract is very outdated, need to update that quickly. Maybe this was necessary a couple of fights ago."

The Brazilian continued:

"Just to clarify, I don't know my future. I need to talk. I have a lot of good opportunities outside as well. I love boxing, everybody knows that. So let's see but it's a very good company."

Watch the interview below:

Paulo Costa and other fighters with pay issues

Paddy Pimblett is someone who has been vocal about his pay being adjusted to coincide with his rising star power. It became a widely spread bit of information that Pimblett only made a paltry 24,000 for his show and win bonus at the UFC London event in March of this year.

He has since upgraded his contract to what has been described as big money by his manager Graham Boylan.

Nate Diaz can count himself as another fighter who has put UFC on notice when he felt there were pay issues. Diaz was someone who long had issues being undercut before his win over Conor McGregor shot him into the stratosphere.

Diaz's last fight saw him make a reported payout that was lesser than only what the two main event players at UFC 263 (Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori) made. The pride of Stockton actually reportedly made more money than the reigning UFC flyweight world champion to fight on that night.

