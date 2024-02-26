Paulo Costa explains why he wants to fight Kamaru Usman next instead of Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa, fresh off his grueling battle with Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, has set his sights on a high-profile clash with former welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

Despite a valiant effort, Costa fell short against Whittaker, as the former champ secured a unanimous decision victory over the Brazilian. Undeterred, 'Borrachinha' issued a bold challenge, calling out Usman while dismissing his middleweight rival Khamzat Chimaev.

Expand Tweet

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Costa elaborated on his desire to face Usman, believing it's the next logical step for 'The Nigerian Nightmare':

"I think he did already everything that he should have in the welterweight. So, I think it's time... He's not so young as well... I think it's time for him to move to middleweight. He did once against Chimaev... He just got a short notice and came to middleweight, weighing like welterweight."

He added:

"So, I think this fight makes sense and he kind of a powerful guy. He has different skills on the ground, wrestling skills and take downs and striking. I think it's a fight to make, you know. And to put one of us in the (championship) line again."

Check out Paulo Costa's comments below (14:04):

Costa has an impressive track record, having previously defeated renowned fighters such as Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall, and Johny Hendricks.

On the other hand, Usman has defended his welterweight title five times and previously held a nine-fight winning streak. If Usman stays at middleweight, a fight against Costa would be an exciting matchup.

Paulo Costa reacts to his close decision loss at UFC 298

Paulo Costa, despite falling short against Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, left the octagon with his head held high.

While Whittaker emerged victorious on the scorecards, Costa displayed his undeniable fighting spirit throughout the contest. He nearly secured a first-round finish with a stunning spinning heel kick, showcasing his explosive power. Taking to social media after the fight, Costa expressed his gratitude to the fans and acknowledged the judges' decision.

"Hey mtfks you’re amazing thank you all for support. During the fight I felt like I was winning pressuring him back and hurt his face but judge thought different. Anyway I’m back no injuries and next I gonna pressure even more until finish. Lov u all."

Check out Paulo Costa's post below:

Expand Tweet