Paulo Costa gives a perfect reply to Sean O'Malley's 'you vape you g*y' tweet

Paulo Costa will make his return to the octagon at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi later this year. While he has not fought in nearly a full year, 'Borranchinha' has developed a much larger social media following in that time. His social media growth has had plenty to do with his memes, particularly regarding 'Secret Juice'.

The No.7-ranked middleweight once again invoked 'Secret Juice' in a meme while responding to Sean O'Malley. 'Sugar' posted a tweet that stated:

"You vape you g*y"

Costa responded with a quote tweet featuring a seemingly photoshopped image of himself smoking a cigar with a bottle of 'Secret Juice' next to him, captioning the tweet:

"Does that look macho straight to you @SugaSeanMMA ?"

Check out Sean O'Malley's tweet and Paulo Costa's reply below:

Costa and O'Malley are both set to return from long layoffs later this year. 'Borranchinha' had originally been set to face Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291 this weekend. That bout, however, was scrapped and he will now face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in October. He has not fought since UFC 278 last August.

Meanwhile, O'Malley is set to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title at UFC 292 next month. 'Sugar' has not fought since UFC 280 last October when he defeated Petr Yan via a controversial split decision.

Daniel Cormier believes Khamzat Chimaev deserves title shot with victory over Paulo Costa

Khamzat Chimaev will make his long-awaited return to the octagon when he faces Paulo Costa at UFC 294. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes a victory would earn 'Borz' a middleweight title opportunity. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former double champ stated:

“If he beats Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev will have earned himself a title fight at 185 pounds, and I don’t think anyone can disagree with that. I don’t believe that beating Gilbert Burns, going up, and now beating Paulo Costa doesn’t get you a championship opportunity. It makes you the No. 1 contender between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa below (starting at the 7:38 mark):

Cormier noted that middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has already beaten all of the contenders. While a victory over Costa would earn Chimaev a spot in the middleweight rankings, it is unlikely that he will receive a title opportunity.

'The Last Stylebender' is reportedly targeting a UFC 293 bout against Sean Strickland. If he retains his title, he will likely face Dricus du Plessis, who is the top-ranked contender and had originally appeared to be his next opponent. Adesanya could also look to seek double champ status once again. While fans would love to see the two clash, it is unclear how close Chimaev is to actually fighting for the title.