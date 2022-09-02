"I approve elbowing vaccine Nazi" - Paulo Costa and Jake Shields get into hilarious Twitter banter 

Paulo Costa has once again been involved in a hilarious exchange on social media, this time alongside Jake Shields. The two have been conversing about vaccinations, Brazilian jiu-jitsu lessons, and punching students.

Shields is a retired MMA fighter with almost 20 years of in-ring experience in the sport. The now 43-year-old is a former Strikeforce middleweight champion, both EliteXC and Shooto welterweight champion, and was once considered the man who could dethrone Georges St-Pierre at the height of the Canadian's career.

What started out as a simple but amusing request quickly turned a little wilder. Paulo Costa and Jake Shields shared their back-and-forth with the MMA community.

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Hey mr @jakeshieldsajj I heard yo have Bjj /Ajj class near. I’m figuring go there So idk to know if u are requesting card vaccination to into in the mat? Hey mr @jakeshieldsajj I heard yo have Bjj /Ajj class near. I’m figuring go there So idk to know if u are requesting card vaccination to into in the mat?

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj @BorrachinhaMMA I usually require vaccine and double mask but for you I’ll make an exception( I heard about the nurse) @BorrachinhaMMA I usually require vaccine and double mask but for you I’ll make an exception( I heard about the nurse)

After mentioning Paulo Costa's rumored nurse incident, Jake Shields decided to give his blessing to the UFC middleweight. Shields joked that if any student tries to bother him about the vaccination, he is allowed to punch them in the face. 'Borrachinha' rejected the blessing, insisting he will elbow them instead.

The middleweight title challenger seems to be in luck, as Shields later confirmed elbowing is approved during his sessions, meaning a bunch of students may be in for a rude awakening when Costa makes an appearance.

For this very reason, the self proclaimed 'Meme God' has managed to gather a cult following online. Over his Twitter and Instagram pages, he has an estimated one and a half million followers.

Following his win over Luke Rockhold, what's next for Paulo Costa?

Paulo Costa sits firmly at No.6 in the middleweight rankings and finds himself in a good spot for his career. However, with the majority of the 185lb division scheduled to fight, who can the Brazilian face next?

Bouncing back from a two-fight losing streak to beat Luke Rockhold in an all-time classic won 'The Eraser' a large amount of plaudits. He will likely want to push forward as the momentum is currently in his favor.

Although he was booked to fight later this year, No.2-ranked Jared Cannonier is sat waiting for an opponent to step up after Sean Strickland pulled out of their proposed bout due to injury. Taking this fight and winning in impressive fashion could catapult Costa into title contention, a place he undoubtedly wants to be.

Another option for the fighter is a light heavyweight collision against another heavy-hitting Brazilian in Thiago Santos. 'Marreta' called out the middleweight for a matchup at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro following an incident that happened in the past between the pair.

