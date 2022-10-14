Paulo Costa, Johnny Walker and others believe Francis Ngannou is the hardest hitter in the UFC (Exclusive)

Who is the hardest hitter in the UFC? According to a few rapid-fire interviews conducted by Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, many fighters believe Francis Ngannou to be the hardest hitter in the UFC.

When former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa was asked who he thought was the UFC's heaviest hitter, the fighter quickly responded with Ngannous' name.

Watch the interview with Paulo Costa below:

When UFC lightweight Nasrat Haqparast was presented with the same question, the fighter took some time to evaluate his choices but eventually settled with 'The Predator' as his answer.

Watch Nasrat Haqparast talk about Ngannou below:

UFC light-heavyweight Johnny Walker responded to the same question, saying that if it were strictly punching, Ngannou would take the win, but if it were kicks, he considered himself the best:

"Francis, I think. He is very big hitter, can hit hard with [his] hand, but I can really kick hard. I think I'm the best and strong[gest] kicker."

Watch Jonny Walker give his opinion on who is the hardest hitter in the UFC below:

UFC middleweight Krzysztof Jotko also seems to think the Cameroonian has the hardest punches in the organization.

Watch the interview with Krzysztof Jotko below:

When middleweight contender Joseph Holmes was asked the same question, the fighter needed no time to think and stated that it was Francis Ngannou.

Watch the interview with Joseph Holmes below:

UFC featherweight contender Darrick Minner answered the question by saying:

"The hardest hitter in the UFC. Francis Ngannou, I'm sure."

Watch the interview with Darrick Minner below:

How powerful is Francis Ngannou's punch?

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou holds the record for the strongest recorded punch in history. During a test at the UFC Performance Institute in 2018, 'The Predator' delivered a monstrous punch that registered 129,161 units on the PowerKube.

It was a right hand from the heavyweight champion that broke the previous record of 114,000 units held by kickboxer Tyrone Spong. Surprisingly, even an off-balance uppercut by the UFC champ registered a similar 122,000 units.

Watch Ngannou deliver the hardest punch below:

Ngannous's record-shattering punch travels at 51064 foot-pounds per second, equivalent to almost 93 horsepower. The scary fact is that such HP figures are comparable to that of a small family car.

'The Predator' is currently 17-3 as a professional mixed martial artist. 12 of his total 17 wins have come by way of knockouts - not a surprising statistic for the hardest hitter in the world.

