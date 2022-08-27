If you see this old man give him a cigarette - Paulo Costa makes fun of "homeless" Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa recently fought in the co-main event of UFC 278 where ‘Borrachinha’ emerged the victor. In the hard fought bout, the 37-year-old Rockhold sustained multiple injuries and bruises while his Brazilian opponent encountered minimal damage. Owing to Rockhold's bruised face, Costa uploaded an image of the Californian on his Twitter handle and took a dig at him.

The image uploaded by Paulo Costa features the former middleweight champion looking rather disheveled with a bruise under his right eye while wearing a beanie. He even wrote a caption on the image which reads:

“Bro looks homeless after Paulo Costa fight”

The 31-year-old Brazilian, however, took his own dig at Rockhold with a tweet accompanying the same picture.

“One more , one less in L.A downtown, whatever. I hope don’t step up on your shit in da streets . If u see this old man give him do@e cigarette”

Despite going at it with each other in the octagon, the former Strikeforce champion, in an interview, stated that he was better than his opponent. This spurred Paulo Costa on, who fired back with the tweet below.

"This old senior citizen fighter give us all signs, we just ignored. I got the lesson, I'm still washing my face until now."

Paulo Costa gets his fractured right hand treated post UFC 278 fight with Luke Rockhold

‘Borrachinha’ recently revealed that he sustained a fracture to his right hand during his fight with Luke Rockhold. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the No.6-ranked middleweight informed fans that he had a successful surgery done to his hand.

In the video, Costa, who has experienced his first ever fracture since going pro in mixed martial arts, explained the nature of his injury:

“I thought I had a bone injury or maybe ligaments, but what really happened was a fracture to the metacarpal bone. I hoped it wasn’t a fracture because then I would be able to come back to fighting again in 50 or 60 days and use all the conditioning and the whole camp I’ve done.”

‘Borrachinha’ had hoped to return to the octagon within the next 60 days, however, he now says that he will only be able to do so early next year.

“I planned on fighting in 60 days but it won’t be possible. I’ll have to fight in December or January. We’ll have a UFC card in Rio so maybe it happens there. It’s up to the UFC.”

