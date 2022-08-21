"Maybe he was so frustrated, maybe angry" - Paulo Costa on "disgusting" blood smearing by Luke Rockhold towards the end of their UFC 278 fight

Paulo Costa was disgusted by Luke Rockhold's blood smearing frenzy at UFC 278. The wild moment that transpired in the third round was met with some polarizing reactions online. Costa in particular wasn't too pleased with the actions, and expressed his aversion.

The co-main event of UFC 278 lived up to everyone's expectations and beyond. Costa and Rockhold engaged in a slugfest and delivered an absolute barnburner that won them the 'Fight of the Night' bonus. There were moments in the fight when both fighters were rocked, gassed out, and fatigued.

During one such sequence in the third round, Rockhold pinned down Costa and pulled off a bizarre unprecedented stunt when he spritz blood all over the Brazilian's face.

Paulo Costa reacted to the incident in his post-fight media interview by saying that he was disgusted by the action:

''Man, I didn't see it in the moment of the fight. I just felt something on my face. But I was also worried about blocking his arms, and not getting hit with an elbow or punch. But now when I saw, it was very disgusting. It's a very weird moment.''

He added that it might be Rockhold's anger or frustration that forced it out of his opponent:

''I don't know why he did that. Maybe he was so frustrated and angry because he was loosing the fight. I took a very long shower after the fight''

Paulo Costa reacts to Jake Paul calling his fight against Luke Rockhold a 'glorified street fight'

Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold put on a fight for the ages at UFC 278. Even during moments when it looked like Rockhold couldn't continue, he found a way to work his way back into the fight. Both fighters fought from pillar to post to deliver, and in the end it was Costa who emerged victorious.

The fight was met with a passionate reception online, as fans and MMA fighters showered their appreciation for both middleweights. However, not everyone appeared to have enjoyed the bout. YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul labeled the bout a "glorified street fight." He went on to claim that both Costa and Rockhold would be easy fights for him.

Reacting to Paul's comments, Costa said at the post-fight presser:

''So if this is the next one, Jake Paul is very welcome to send an offer or contract. We can do this boxing fight. But I don't know if he wants this blood. He wants to fight these wrestlers.''

