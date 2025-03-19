Paulo Costa reacts to intense sparring footage of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, calls it "madness" without headgear

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is preparing for his upcoming fight at ONE 172. A video of his intense sparring ahead of his much-awaited showdown has gone viral online. Paulo Costa joined other MMA fighters and fans in reacted to the training session.

Jitmuangnon is scheduled to take on Takeru Segawa on March 23 in a high-octane five-round kickboxing bout. Both fighters have a reputation for their elite striking prowess.

A video excerpt shows Jitmuangnon taking punches on his head without any protective gear. Costa took to his X and expressed concern for the brave training method of 'The Iron Man'.

While reacting to it, he wrote:

"CTE program. Rodtang is beast but this is madness."

When Henry Cejudo praised Paulo Costa for his training routine

Paulo Costa is among the most popular faces in the UFC's middleweight division. He made his debut in the promotion in 2017 and has competed 10 times since then.

Costa has a well-built physique, which indicates his commitment to fitness. From the beginning of his combat sports career, he trained in Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. At UFC 253, he challenged Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title in a losing cause.

'The Eraser' was joined by Henry Cejudo in his training camp in Brazil as he was preparing to take on Adesanya. 'Triple C' shared his observation on Costa's training regime on The Real Quick with Mike Swick Podcast:

"He's a f*cking man, he's ready Mike, he's ready to be a world champion man... Just like I can talk highly about Gaethje and even Khabib, I have never seen somebody train so hard like Paulo Costa, 'The Eraser.'"

He continued:

"I promise you, man, I have never seen somebody be so disciplined and train so hard...you're like, 'Hey man, you're gonna hurt yourself.' Paulo Costa is ready man. I do believe he's gonna beat this man, I really do. I think he's got the right training partners, he got guys like Israel that are mimicking like him, I think he's structuring a great camp, and I think he's gonna close him up pretty early."

Watch Henry Cejudo's comments below (0:32):

