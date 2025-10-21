Paulo Costa reacts to Matt Frevola’s pizza-and-smoke celebration after UFC Vancouver loss

How Matt Frevola chose to unwind after his UFC Vancouver fight seems to have caught Paulo Costa off guard. 'Borrachinha' wasted no time to react, and took to social media to comment on his fellow fighter's interesting choice of post-fight downtime.Frevola had a rough night out at Vancouver. He not only lost his fight against Kyle Nelson via unanimous decision, but also attracted much controversy due to a seemingly erroneous call the referee made.'The Steamrolla' came close the being finished by his opponent in the first round. However, the referee accidently stopped Nelson from attacking seconds before the closing bell, denying him what many believe could have been a first round finish.Nevertheless, none of this seems to have dampned Fevola's spirit outside the octagon. In a social media post following the fight, the 35-year-old can be seen enjoying some pizza, a smoke and some Pepsi. He wrote:&quot;Win, lose or draw I fight hard &amp; leave it all in the octagon. Appreciate the love, the hate, all of it. We'll see what next. Btw that was the bloodiest octagon I ever fought in, lol. Good s**t.&quot;Costa seems to have got a kick out of his fellow fighters update and responded writing:&quot;Diet Pepsi + pepperoni pizza + Marlboro. After hard MMA fight. Ok.&quot;Frevola is now on a three-fight skid, with his last win coming against Drew Dober in 2023.Check out Paulo Costa's reaction to Matt Frevola's post below:Paulo Costa reveals he is still injured from last fightAfter an exhausted Reinier de Ridder retired in between rounds at UFC Vancouver, Paulo Costa took to X proclaiming that he would've happily taken the fight if he had known it would be such a short night.'Borrachinha's' comments, however, did not go unnoticed. A loyal fan clapped back at him for not seizing the opportunity to face the Dutch fighter. The Brazilian was quick to responded, explaining that he was still recovering from his las fight against Roman Kopylov:&quot;No man, I was totally out of training and still injured from kopilov fight. I’m in preparation for soon.&quot;