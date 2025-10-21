  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Paulo Costa reacts to Matt Frevola’s pizza-and-smoke celebration after UFC Vancouver loss

Paulo Costa reacts to Matt Frevola’s pizza-and-smoke celebration after UFC Vancouver loss

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Oct 21, 2025 03:57 GMT
Paulo Costa (left) seems amused by Matt Frevola
Paulo Costa (left) seems amused by Matt Frevola's (right) post-fight down time. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

How Matt Frevola chose to unwind after his UFC Vancouver fight seems to have caught Paulo Costa off guard. 'Borrachinha' wasted no time to react, and took to social media to comment on his fellow fighter's interesting choice of post-fight downtime.

Ad

Frevola had a rough night out at Vancouver. He not only lost his fight against Kyle Nelson via unanimous decision, but also attracted much controversy due to a seemingly erroneous call the referee made.

'The Steamrolla' came close the being finished by his opponent in the first round. However, the referee accidently stopped Nelson from attacking seconds before the closing bell, denying him what many believe could have been a first round finish.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nevertheless, none of this seems to have dampned Fevola's spirit outside the octagon. In a social media post following the fight, the 35-year-old can be seen enjoying some pizza, a smoke and some Pepsi. He wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Win, lose or draw I fight hard & leave it all in the octagon. Appreciate the love, the hate, all of it. We'll see what next. Btw that was the bloodiest octagon I ever fought in, lol. Good s**t."
Ad

Costa seems to have got a kick out of his fellow fighters update and responded writing:

"Diet Pepsi + pepperoni pizza + Marlboro. After hard MMA fight. Ok."

Frevola is now on a three-fight skid, with his last win coming against Drew Dober in 2023.

Check out Paulo Costa's reaction to Matt Frevola's post below:

Ad

Paulo Costa reveals he is still injured from last fight

After an exhausted Reinier de Ridder retired in between rounds at UFC Vancouver, Paulo Costa took to X proclaiming that he would've happily taken the fight if he had known it would be such a short night.

'Borrachinha's' comments, however, did not go unnoticed. A loyal fan clapped back at him for not seizing the opportunity to face the Dutch fighter. The Brazilian was quick to responded, explaining that he was still recovering from his las fight against Roman Kopylov:

"No man, I was totally out of training and still injured from kopilov fight. I’m in preparation for soon."
About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications