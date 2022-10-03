"I didn't say nothing" - Paulo Costa refutes Daniel Cormier claiming he said it was special to share the octagon with Luke Rockhold

Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold shared the octagon at UFC 278 for a grueling 15 minutes. However, it did not help build any bridges and despite Rockhold seemingly retiring after the fight, the animosity between the two has not faded.

Costa recently came out and denied having made any respectful comments about the fight, as claimed by Daniel Cormier. 'DC' spoke on his YouTube channel about Rockhold and implored him not to return to the octagon. To add to his plea, Cormier also claimed that Costa told him "how special it was to share the octagon with Luke."

“Luke, don’t come back. It’s only been a few weeks and it was absolutely perfect. Because Luke Rockhold has been the guy that has not been loved, but in that performance, he gained the praise of the masses. Not only did he gain the praise of the masses though, he gained the praise of his opponent in the competition. Paulo Costa came up to me a week later and told me how special it was to share the octagon with Luke."

Catch Cormier's full comments on his YouTube channel:

'Borrachinha' took to Twitter to post screenshots of an Instagram post that published Cormier's quote and denied having said anything of the sort.

"No I didn’t say nothing, sorry !"

Paulo Costa also replied to the Instagram post in question.

Check out his similar reply below:

Costa's reply to Daniel Cormier's comments.

Fans react to Daniel Cormier's advice to Luke Rockhold to retire after Paulo Costa fight

Fans responded to the Instagram post that published Daniel Cormier's quote with varying opinions.

Many fans questioned 'DC's motive behind wanting Luke Rockhold to retire. There were mixed reactions to his comments.

"Why is DC so obsessed with telling guys to retire, genuine question"

"Call him and tell him that. You don't have to say this publicly. Come on DC what's up with you lately. He is getting further and further from one of the fighters and more and more one of the talking heads"

Other fans appreciated Cormier's honesty towards a friend.

"I fucking LOVE how honest DC is....even to his friend."

Fans also speculated on how well Rockhold would do in the ADCC or as a grappler while wishing for exhibition fights in mixed martial arts.

"Yeaaah! I really would like to see Rockhold on grappling competitions."

"💯 that's why Floyd is still out there doing exhibitions. But MMA doesn't have exhibitions. Bjj and grappling is the next best thing he can do"

Check out the replies to the Instagram post:

Fans react to Daniel Cormier's advice to Luke Rockhold to retire after Paulo Costa fight.

Poll : 0 votes