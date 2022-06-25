He's a black belt who got finished by a white belt - Paulo Costa reminded of Israel Adesanya loss for "talking sh*t" on Twitter

Charles Oliveira reminded Paulo Costa of his loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 back in September 2020. Costa suffered a devastating second-round knockout loss to 'The Last Stylebender' in their middleweight title clash.

'Do Bronx' put Costa on blast for previously trolling him on social media about his failure to make weight for a lightweight title clash against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. Oliveira has now returned the favor to his fellow countryman by poking fun at his loss to Adesanya.

According to Oliveira, despite being a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Costa lost to Adesanya, who is apparently a white belt. During the face-off ahead of their clash at UFC 253, Costa even brought a white belt to mock the Nigerian-born Kiwi. Costa's antics angered Adesanya, who grabbed the belt and threw it at the Brazilian.

During an interview with ESPN Brazil, Oliveira said:

"Borrachinha is doing his thing. Doing a lot of bullsh*t and talking sh*t about other fighters. A guy who doesn’t make weight by 6-7kg wanting to talk sh*t on social media. And since he talked about me, I’m going to talk about him as well. He doesn’t know sh*t about my weight and about me. And keeps talking sh*t on Twitter.”

He added:

“I think we have to look at ourselves and then think about talking about others. But he keeps talking about a lot of nonsense and doesn’t do anything, right? He arrived there as a black belt “big guy” but got finished by a white belt.”

Watch a clip from the interview below:

What's next for Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya?

Paulo Costa is set to take on former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 on August 20. The pay-per-view event, set to take place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, will be headlined by a welterweight title matchup between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

Israel Adesanya will defend the middleweight title against knockout artist Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276 on July 2. Adesanya is yet to lose in the middleweight division and already has four successful title defenses under his belt.

The Nigerian-born Kiwi will be looking to extend his undefeated streak in the division when he takes on Cannonier at the upcoming pay-per-view event.

