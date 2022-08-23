"There's a big difference to fight wrestlers from MMA and fight strikers from MMA" - Paulo Costa vows to end Jake Paul's 'career in TV shows' if they fight

Paulo Costa has responded to some disparaging remarks from Jake Paul.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Costa was asked about some of the social media commentary Paul had for Costa's co-main event win over Luke Rockhold.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Rockcock vs Paulo is embarrassing



This a glorified street fight



Both ez money. Bruhhhh lolRockcock vs Paulo is embarrassingThis a glorified street fightBoth ez money. #UFC278 Bruhhhh lol Rockcock vs Paulo is embarrassingThis a glorified street fight Both ez money. #UFC278

At the tail end of the excerpts included below, Costa expressed how much he likes Logan Paul and expressed unique thoughts on brother Jake when he said:

"Jake Paul has been doing great things. He was just a YouTuber or something like that. I think he did some TV shows, but he came for the fight business and he did great. I need to recognize this."

Paulo Costa continued:

"But there's a big difference to fight wrestlers from MMA and fight strikers from MMA. From my point of vision, he has avoid [strikers]"

"I could finish his career in TV shows with very serious damage."

Watch the clip of the interview below:

Jake Paul is currently 5-0 with four knockouts in his boxing career, having finished every one of his opponents so far. Before the aforementioned Woodley and Askren wins, 'The Problem Child' defeated Nate Robinson and Ali Eson Gib.

Paulo Costa and his striking prowess

While Costa's last two victories have been by way of unanimous decision (plus one Jungle Fight win by way of submission), the bulk of his victories have come by either KO or TKO.

'Borrachinha' has knockouts in eleven of his fourteen wins, which gives him a 79 percent finishing rate with his strikes. Also, on a more localized level, Paulo Costa has previously got in work with Logan Paul. The Costa versus Paul session has generated over nine million YouTube views since it dropped.

Costa has never had a professional boxing bout to his credit. However, all of Paul's opponents so far have yet to garner a single win in the boxing ring. Costa is still under a UFC contract and didn't seem to be leaping at the possible prizefight. However, stranger things have happened in combat sports.

