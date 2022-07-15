"Whiny bi**h" - Josh Thomson and John McCarthy react to Paulo Costa's comments on Jason Herzog

Paulo Costa stated that Jason Herzog "is bad-intentioned" and also called him a fake professional. He also claimed that Costa flippantly took a point from him for an unintentional eye poke in his last fight and capped everything off by calling Herzog a "son of a bi**h."

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Jason Herzog this guy is bad intentioned. I I repudiate this kind of fake professional. he took 1 point from me in the very first unintentional eye poke. and guess what, fate is cruel. the eye poke much more serious that pedro received he didn't get a point. you son of a bitch Jason Herzog this guy is bad intentioned. I I repudiate this kind of fake professional. he took 1 point from me in the very first unintentional eye poke. and guess what, fate is cruel. the eye poke much more serious that pedro received he didn't get a point. you son of a bitch https://t.co/lshPGa3xKF

On their Weighing In show during their 5 Round Main Event segment, Josh Thomson and 'Big' John McCarthy discussed their thoughts on Costa's recent comments about Herzog.

There were specific questions as to how he officiated the fight 'Borrachinha' had against Marvin Vettori during their UFC Fight Night main event in October last year.

Josh Thomson said:

"You (Costa) have become a whiny little bi**h. That's exactly what you are now. You are someone that all you do is complain. You blew your chance at a title shot. And it's everything, woe is me after that. I loved you as a fighter up until that Yoel Romero fight. Then after that, you did it to yourself... Jason Herzog is one of the best referees. One of the very best."

Following up his co-host, John McCarthy said:

"Whiny bi**h is as nice as you can say it. I'm going to tell you right now, when you say bad intentioned, there is no one out there that has better intentions as far as what they're doing than Jason Herzog. I know them all....Jason Herzog does it for one reason. He loves the sport and he wants to do the best for the fighters."

McCarthy also made a point to mention that not all eye pokes are the same. Describing the point deduction as levelling the field, because Herzog assessed that Costa did something that caused enough damage to put the fight unfairly in his favour.

Paulo Costa's aim to rebound

Paulo Costa is on the first two-fight losing skid of his professional career. He aims to get back to his winning ways and restore some good faith that many had for him as he rose up the rankings initially.

Luke Rockhold is set to be the next test for Costa and the two will collide later in the summer than was first expected.These two middleweights were initially set to clash at UFC 277 until the bout was rescheduled for UFC 278 on August 20.

