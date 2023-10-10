Paulo Costa's UFC 294 fight could be cleared or scuttled by doctors, per latest revelations 

Paulo Costa is set to make his return to the octagon after over a year of inactivity when he faces Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. The No.6-ranked middleweight recently revealed that he had surgery on his elbow just three weeks ago, tweeting:

"How strong are u? U never really know until you get tested by fire 🔥 of life. I did surgery 3 weeks ago , 10 seams size . But I know how tough I’m and continues improving and overcoming myself. It doesn’t stop me, still doing my things sparrings and everything. I’m so blessing , Gods gives me exceptional condition, and surrounded my by great peoples 🙌 🧃 🧬"

Meanwhile, Brett Okamoto of ESPN shared an update, revealing that 'Borrachinha' did not consider pulling out of the bout, tweeting:

"Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) had an infected bursa on his elbow, which required surgery. Told me he didn't consider pulling out. 'I can beat [@KChimaev] 99 times out of 100, only if doctors don't allow me. I want that fight."

Paulo Costa and Brett Okamoto

Despite having surgery just five weeks before the bout, Costa remains determined to fight Chimaev. It remains unclear, however, if the former middleweight title challenger will be medically cleared to enter the octagon.

Paulo Costa claims that Khamzat Chimaev will do nothing against him

Paulo Costa is set to face Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event of UFC 294 in a bout that could serve as a middleweight title eliminator. The No.6-ranked middleweight recently claimed that his opponent will not do anything to him. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'Borrachinha' stated:

"I have all the tools to beat this motherf**ker. He's like a pro wrestler. He has nothing to me. He has big head, long arms, slim body. He will do nothing against me. I will defend his first takedown and I'm going to knock him out. So, I want this fight so bad. That's why I'm still in this fight. I did a surgery, but I don't care... The only way to not fight him is doctors... I came to fight him and I truly believe I'm going to beat him."

Paulo Costa's full comments on Khamzat Chimaev

Costa and Chimaev have exchanged words for well over a year after getting into an altercation at the UFC Performance Institute last September. It is unclear if 'Borz' will get a replacement opponent if the No.6-ranked middleweight is not medically cleared.