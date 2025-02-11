Paulo Costa shares 3-word reaction after allegedly finding out Queen Elizabeth is dead

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa is no stranger to making headlines, whether it’s for his explosive fighting style or his unpredictable social media antics. However, his latest post has left the internet both confused and amused, as it appears he just now reacted to an event from nearly two years ago.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, passed away in September 2022, marking the end of an era. Her death was a globally significant event, covered extensively in the media, making it nearly impossible to miss. Yet, Costa seems to have either overlooked the news or decided to acknowledge it uniquely.

He took to X on Tuesday to share a picture of himself alongside the caption:

"RIP Queen Elizabeth"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Paulo Costa's X post below:

Trending

Expand Tweet

This moment quickly went viral, with fans amused by Costa’s apparent disconnect from mainstream news. His emotional response, however, added an unexpected sincerity to his late tribute, making it unclear whether his social media post was a heartfelt reaction or another example of his signature humor.

Paulo Costa teases April return

Paulo Costa, after securing a win over Luke Rockhold in 2022, has fought twice since then but came up short in both outings. He lost to Robert Whittaker in a hard-fought battle and then suffered another defeat against Sean Strickland.

Now, eager to turn things around, Costa has revealed that he is preparing for his next fight, which he expects to take place in April.

"Yes, I am getting ready for my next fight, it should happen in April"

Check out Costa's comments below:

Expand Tweet

One name that has been linked to him for months is Chris Curtis, a veteran middleweight whom Costa previously mentioned as a possible opponent back in August 2024.

With both fighters looking to snap their losing streaks, a potential bout between them could be a crucial turning point in their careers. Meanwhile, the middleweight division remains red-hot, with UFC 312 recently delivering an intense title fight between Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis. As Costa eyes his return, his next fight could have an impact on the division's landscape.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.