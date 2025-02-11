Paulo Costa shares three-word reaction to The MMA Guru announcing the world that 'Borrachinha' thought Queen Elizabeth was alive

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa's recent interaction with content creator The MMA Guru has caught the attention of several fans on the internet. During their conversation on social media, Costa realised for the first time that Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom had passed away more than two years ago.

Costa was caught by surprise by the piece of news and claimed that he was heartbroken upon hearing it.

"She's [Queen Elizabeth] dead? No!... Really?... Why? How?... Man, she looked so good... When did it happen?... I thought she was immortal... So strong woman. Oh, my god! My heart is broken right now... I just told you to hang out over here and you bring me this very sad news about the queen, the biggest queen ever... I'm a big fan of Queen Elizabeth."

Trending

The MMA Guru uploaded the interaction between him and Costa to his X account.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Paulo Costa's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Costa took notice of the content creator's post and issued a three-word response along with a picture of himself:

"RIP Queen Elizabeth."

Check out Paulo Costa's response below:

Expand Tweet

Paulo Costa is going through a rough patch in the UFC

Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa has seen better days in the UFC. 'Borrachinha' is currently on a two-fight skid in the promotion and has lost four of his last five outings.

Another matter of concern regarding the Brazilian's lack of activity inside the octagon. In the last five years, Costa has only managed to compete in just five UFC bouts. 'Borrachinha' is currently 33 years old and has no fight booked for the near future.

If Costa continues to fight at his current frequency, it might prove to be a big challenge for him to turn things around and make his way to another potential title shot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.