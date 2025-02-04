Paulo Costa shares one-word response after fan enquires about Jairzinho Rozenstruik's release from the UFC

UFC CEO Dana White was critical of the Serghei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik heavyweight fight in the promotion's second visit to Saudi Arabia. White labeled the fight "horrible" in the post-fight press conference, and the UFC has since released Rozenstruik, who was riding on a two-fight winning streak before the loss.

In a recent interaction with fans on X, UFC middleweight Paulo Costa was asked about the matter:

"Paulo, thoughts on 'Bigi Boy' getting cut?"

In response, 'Borrachina' dropped a one-word reply:

"Who"

It's almost impossible to deduce whether the former middleweight title challenger didn't know Jairzinho Rozenstruik or was trolling. After his first professional MMA loss, to Israel Adesanya, Costa's name has become synonymous with social media trolls.

As for Rozenstruik, the Surinamese heavyweight might soon find a new home, possibly with the PFL or ONE Championship.

The biggest name in the PFL is Francis Ngannou, who quickly knocked out Rozenstruik at UFC 249, perhaps setting stage for a potential rematch.

On the other hand, ONE Championship could also benefit from the possible addition of Rozenstruik to the roster, which includes current champ Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane and ex-titleholder Anatoly Malykhin.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik shares thoughts after UFC Saudi Arabia loss

After the loss to Serghei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia, Jairzinho Rozenstruik shared an Instagram post with a one-word caption, possibly signaling his plans.

The post featured a picture of referee Mark Smith raising Pavlovich's arm as Rozenstruik looked disappointed. 'Bigi Boy' captioned the post:

"Reset. @ufc #UFCSaudiArabia #JairzinhoRozenstruik #BigiBoy #Suriname"

Rozenstruik leaves the UFC with a record of nine wins and six losses. He started strong, reeling off four consecutive knockout victories. Unfortunately, the Surinamese heavyweight went on a downward spiral after his defeat to Francis Ngannou.

Following that defeat, Rozenstruik went 5-5.

