Paulo Costa shares two-word reaction to Elon Musk's "I love" Donald Trump tweet

Tech mogul Elon Musk recently expressed his admiration for U.S. President Donald Trump in a social media post that caught the attention of UFC middleweight Paulo Costa.

Musk played a significant role in endorsing Trump throughout the 2024 presidential election. His latest declaration of admiration came after Trump called for shutting down USAID, criticizing the organization for its exorbitant spending.

Excited by Trump's post, Musk took to X and hilariously declared his love for the president, writing:

“I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man.”

The X post quickly went viral, creating a buzz internationally and gaining significant reactions from fans. Among those who reacted was UFC middleweight Costa, known for his hilarious and unfiltered personality. ‘The Eraser’ reshared Musk's post and jokingly wrote:

“Very gay.”

Check out Paulo Costa’s X post below:

Costa is currently on a two-fight losing streak, with his most recent defeat coming at UFC 302 in June 2024 against former middleweight champion Sean Strickland via split decision. Since then, the Brazilian fighter has been out of action.

Joe Rogan’s guest praises Elon Musk for defending free speech on X during the election

In episode #2269 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Dr. Bret Weinstein praised Elon Musk for giving users on X the freedom to express their political views.

Weinstein compared Musk's approach to that of Mark Zuckerberg, highlighting the difference in how the two handled their platforms during sensitive times. Weinstein said:

"To watching Elon [during the elections] was remarkable. Of course, in Elon's position, he could have done what [Mark] Zuckerberg does. He could have played it safe, kept his options open and done what he was told and apologise for it later. That wasn't what Musk did. He had the courage of his convictions. His liberation of X set the stage for this election to even happen.”

He added:

"Once you have one, any social media platform that doesn't allow you to speak freely is at a competitive disadvantage. Elon freeing X actually liberated the others [social media platforms] and they're beginning to move in the right direction. Frankly, it's part of why this era feels different.”

Check out Dr. Bret Weinstein’s comments below (47:10):

